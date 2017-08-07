Family Owned & Operated Miami Ford Dealer in Its 35th Year of Service
When one is looking for a new, used or Certified Pre-Owned Ford in Miami, it can pay to work with professionals that have served the Miami area for decades. Metro Ford of Miami, FL, also serving Fort Lauderdale, FL and Key West, FL, has proudly served the community since 1983. Metro Ford has maintained a solid commitment to its customers, offering a variety of cars and trucks plus reliable, Total Customer Satisfaction and ease of purchase.
As a family-owned and operated Ford dealer in Miami, Metro Ford provides personal service to all of its customers. Its goal is to ensure that its customers’ car buying experience results in them driving away with a terrific deal on the Ford they want, at a price that fits their budget.
Part of Metro Ford’s service is helping customers find a car loan that can get them into that great new or used Mustang, Explorer, Focus or other Ford vehicle! Even if customers have bad credit, or are first time car buyers, Metro Ford can work with them to purchase the Ford of their dreams!
When it comes time to maintain and repair a Ford car or truck, drivers in Miami can trust Metro Ford! Its Service and Parts Departments offer extended hours and professional technicians who can quickly and expertly diagnose and repair any issues. Customers can even schedule service online. Plus Metro Ford offers these service specials coupons to save people money on tires, brakes, batteries, multi-point maintenance checks and much more!
In Miami there is only one Ford dealership that can deliver all of the services customers want, resulting in a great Ford driving and ownership experience. That’s Metro Ford.
Metro Ford of Miami, FL is proud to be an automotive leader in our community. Since opening our doors in 1983, Metro Ford offers a wide selection of cars and trucks with an emphasis on Total Customer Satisfaction. Our new, used and certified pre-owned inventory provides car buyers with some of the best Ford cars and trucks available in Miami.
Family-owned and operated, we are involved in the daily operations of our company. Whether you are in the market to purchase a new or pre-owned F150, Focus, Explorer, Edge, Escape, Mustang or other Ford vehicle, we can help! If you need financing options, we'll help you find a car loan that works for you! Even if you have bad credit, or are a first time car buyer, you can trust that Metro Ford will professionally fit you into the vehicle of your choice. You can also rely on Metro Ford for our Certified Service Department and our full selection of Ford parts and accessories.
