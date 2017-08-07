Eclipse Viewing Events Abound Along S.C.’s Hammock Coast
Idyllic setting along the South Carolina coast offers a wide variety of eco and historic venues to enjoy the upcoming eclipse, a once-in-a-lifetime event.GEORGETOWN, SC, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As excitement about the total eclipse of 2017 continues build, Georgetown (S.C.) County’s Hammock Coast is offering an idyllic setting and a wide variety of eco and historic venues to enjoy the once-in-a-lifetime event.
At approximately 2:46 p.m. on August 21, the totality of the eclipse will pass over Georgetown, and there will be few better places in America to enjoy the solar event.
Among the eclipse-related activities that will take place on August 21 are:
-- Brookgreen Gardens, one of America’s premier outdoor sculpture gardens, will be hosting a Solar Eclipse Festival. The event will feature live music from Oracle Blue, free eclipse glasses, live streaming of NASA’s coverage of the eclipse as it crosses the USA, and live streaming coverage of the aviary in the Lowcountry Zoo, among other activities.
-- Rover Boat Tours, a 4.5-star experience, according TripAdvisor users, is offering a Total Eclipse Cruise, a tour along the smooth inland waters leading to a barrier island where Winyah Bay meets the Atlantic Ocean. The view of the eclipse from the water will be spectacular.
-- The Marshwalk in Murrells Inlet will be hosting Eclipse Day, offering people the opportunity to combine the natural wonder of the eclipse with the beauty of the Marshwalk.
-- Black River Outdoors, one of the most popular outdoor adventure companies on the South Carolina coast, is providing a Total Eclipse Kayak Tour. While the eclipse will be the star of the show, tour participants will also be able to experience native wildlife including wading herons, egrets and alligators.
-- A special Eclipse Viewing Party at Kaminski House will feature a wedding as the totality of the eclipse passes over.
-- Parts of historic Front Street in Georgetown will be closed and there will be a DJ playing music, glasses that allow spectators to safely view the event, hydration stations, and multiple places to enjoy the eclipse. The City of Georgetown will also be providing public transportation to Front Street to help alleviate crowding.
In addition to being the first total solar eclipse visible from any part of the contiguous United States since 1979, this year’s eclipse will be the first with the totality of its passing spanning from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic since 1918.
The totality of the eclipse will also be enjoyed in full in Pawleys Island and Andrews.
Five communities – Garden City, Murrells Inlet, Litchfield, Pawleys Island and Georgetown – comprise the pristine coastal area between Myrtle Beach and Charleston, affectionately referred to as the Hammock Coast.
Georgetown County has emerged as a go-to vacation spot for travelers that enjoy the best of what coastal South Carolina has to offer – history, stunning lowcountry beauty, eco-tourism and a relaxing setting.
