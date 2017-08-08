Massey Consulting Announces Sponsorship of IT Nation 2017
Massey Consulting announced that they will be presenting and demonstrating mConnect to the IT Nation conference in November 2017.RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raleigh, N.C., August 8, 2017- Massey Consulting, a leading accounting software consulting firm in Raleigh, NC, announced that they will be presenting and demonstrating mConnect to the IT Nation conference in November 2017. mConnect is a real-time integration, developed by Massey Consulting that works between the operating system, ConnectWise, and Sage Intacct accounting ERP solutions. Massey Consulting will be in booth 704 at the EXPO.
“Massey Consulting is excited to present mConnect to the ConnectWise users, and demonstrate the benefits for organizations that implement the integration,” said Philip Massey, President of Massey Consulting. “ConnectWise is one of our top customers and we enjoy being able to offer a solution that benefits their customers as well.”
Massey Consulting will be exhibiting at the conference which runs from November 8-10th in Orlando, Florida. Massey Consulting team members will be available to conference attendees for individual meetings to discuss their organization’s needs or interest.
IT Nation is the conference that brings together ConnectWise partners, executives, consultants, and experts that help attendees understand the solutions better and make connections that will help grow their business faster. The conference provides a variety of sessions and labs that meet individual companies’ specific needs in order for attendees to get the most out of the event. https://www.connectwise.com/resources/events/it-nation
About mConnect
With mConnect, you can easily synchronize information between Sage Intacct and ConnectWise PSA- in real time or on a schedule. mConnect is automated and highly customizable so it fits the unique needs of your business. This powerful solution provides your team with the information and tools they need to build stronger, more satisfying, and more profitable relationships. http://www.masseyconsulting.net/mconnect-connectwise-users/
About Massey Consulting
Founded in 2002, Massey Consulting is a reseller for accounting software products Sage Intacct and Microsoft Dynamics GP. Our consultants boast a wealth of practical field experience gained as controllers, accountants and information system professional in a wide range of business environments. We are certified, recognized experts in each of the software solutions we offer. Our clients benefit from efficient, integrated solutions that allow them to focus more their business and less on their software. Massey Consulting currently serves over 80 clients across the United States and Canada. www.masseyconsulting.net
Catherine Cottingham
Massey Consulting
919-508-6063
