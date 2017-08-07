Harrison Vickers and Waterman Funds $1,700,000 Loan Secured by a Mixed-Use Commercial Property on Coney Island Ave, Brooklyn, NY

BRONX, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harrison Vickers and Waterman recently closed a Bridge Loan in the amount of $1,700,000 for a mixed use property on Coney Island Avenue, Brooklyn, NY.

The borrower needed to refinance an existing mortgage and make capital improvements to the property to increase and reposition the value of his property. This owner has been operating has family business in the commercial part of the building for over 20 years.

Harrison Vickers and Waterman has been a direct commercial lender since 2012 with experience and proven ability in providing funding solutions quickly to commercial browsers. Our services are always tailored to your unique needs. We provide working capital, asset based lending, and all types of Bridge Financing. Let us review your situation and provide you with options based exclusively on your needs.

At Harrison Vickers and Waterman, we treat our clients with courtesy and integrity. We guarantee realistic, honest financial advice that achieves results. We will lead you on a course to financial success. Our years of experience and notable expertise ensure that your financial future is in good hands.

For more information about us, our loans or how you can invest in our mortgages, please contact us! You learn more by visiting our website on www.hvandw.com or for any specific inquiries, email us directly at info@hvandw.com. We look forward to hearing from you!