Nor-Tech Named NVIDIA Preferred Partner for HPC Clusters, Workstations

Nor-Tech was just named a Preferred NVIDIA Partner for Accelerated Computing including HPC clusters and workstations.

We have been working closely with NVIDIA for more than a decade. This includes coordinating many projects in order to bring valuable out-of-the-box solutions to our clients.” — Nor-Tech President and CEO David Bollig

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., UNITED STATES, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech, the leading experts on Linux-based high-performance technology solutions, was just named a Preferred NVIDIA Partner for Accelerated Computing. The company earned the honor by meeting advanced competency criteria for technical and sales engineers and exceeding certain sales thresholds.

As a Preferred Partner, Nor-Tech has access to higher level sales support and training that ultimately benefits clients.

Nor-Tech President and CEO David Bollig said, “We have been working closely with NVIDIA for more than a decade. This includes coordinating many projects in order to bring valuable out-of-the-box solutions to our clients. This collaboration is extremely important to Nor-Tech and I believe NVIDIA feels the same way about us.”

Following are some of the leading-edge NVIDIA solutions Nor-Tech offers.

• Tesla: With NVIDIA Tesla GPU accelerators, engineers and researchers can process petabytes of data infinitely faster than with traditional CPUs in applications ranging from energy exploration to AI to deep learning.

• GeForce: This is NVIDIA's flagship gaming GPU, based on the NVIDIA Pascal architecture. Nor-Tech has developed other proprietary research and enterprise applications for this GPU that dramatically reduce the cost of cluster computing.

• DGX-1: This is the world’s first purpose-built system optimized for deep learning, with fully integrated hardware and software that can be deployed quickly and easily.

• VCA RenderIT: Users can accelerate design and VFX production workflows with Nor-Tech’s VCA RenderIT, based on the NVIDIA Quadro Visual Computing Appliance Certified Solution. All VCA Certified Solutions are network-attached appliances that harness the power of the highest-performing NVIDIA GPUs and are tested for reliable, stable enterprise use. VCA RenderIT is scalable so it isn’t restricted to just the capabilities of one render server. The VCA can also be used to do photo realistic imaging of CAE product design.

• Grid Cards: This is the industry's most advanced technology for sharing virtual GPUs across multiple virtual desktop and application instances. Users can leverage the full power of NVIDIA datacenter GPUs to deliver a superior virtual graphics experience to any device, anywhere.

• Volta: This is the new driving force behind artificial intelligence. Equipped with 640 Tensor Cores, Volta delivers over 100 teraflops per second of deep learning performance. This is more than a 5X increase over prior generation NVIDIA Pascal architecture.

“We look forward to seeing what NVIDIA has around the corner and how we can leverage it to benefit our clients,” Bollig said.

For more information visit: http://www.nor-tech.com/solutions/hybrid-gpu-solutions-from-nor-tech/nvidia-preferred-partner/.

Nor-Tech is on CRN’s list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers—joining ranks with IBM, Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Lenovo. The company is renowned throughout the scientific, academic, and business communities for easy to deploy turnkey clusters and expert, no wait time support. All of Nor-Tech’s technology is made by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. In addition to HPC clusters, Nor-Tech’s custom technology includes workstations, desktops, and servers for a range of applications including CAE, CFD, and FEA. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience and are responsible for significant high performance computing innovations. The company has been in business since 1998 and is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000/toll free: 877-808-1010 or visit http://www.nor-tech.com. Full release at: http://www.nor-tech.com/category/news/. Media Contact: Jeanna Van Rensselar, Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com.