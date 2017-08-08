Ace Computers Workstations for Digital Forensics Top Projected Sales Mark

Sales of forensic workstations have exceeded company projections for the 1st half of 2017. Officials expect sales for the 2nd half to stay on that trajectory.

CHICAGO, IL, U.S., August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sales of Ace Computers forensic workstations have exceeded company projections for the first half of 2017. Company officials expect sales for the 2nd half to continue on that trajectory.

Ace Computers’ long-term forensic workstation clients include the IRS, the Pentagon, the SEC, U.S. Dept. of the Interior, the New York State Troopers, and multiple highly confidential clients.

Ace Computers CEO John Samborski said, “I have been very pleased to see our reputation as a forensic workstation leader in the military and law enforcement communities growing rapidly. I attribute this to our expertise, willingness to stay on top of the latest technologies, and the fact that we offer just a little bit more than everyone else while staying cost competitive.”

Ace Computers forensic workstations are designed for the acquisition and examination of digital evidence sourced from USB devices, Firewire devices, CDs, DVDs, and PC Card/SMARTmedia/SD-MMC/Memory Stick/Compact Flash media in a forensically secure manner.

In addition to cutting-edge standardized forensic workstations, Ace Computers engineers design and build highly customized versions that take advantage of the many hardware and software features available. They combine a high-speed multi-core processor and ultra-fast memory with a high performance SSD. All workstations are user-friendly, and support the full range of forensic platforms. Features include:

• Custom configuration with components that are high-end, powerful, and energy efficient

• Multiple write-blocked tray/trayless docks for target drive imaging

• Designed for maximum I/O throughput and fast data imaging speed

• Write protection data bridge for safe imaging of SAS/SCSI/SATA/IDE, PCI Express SSDs, and flash media

• Integrated forensic media card reader - read-only and read/write switchable

• Internal data drive setup or internal RAID configuration

• Trusted platform module and SMARTcard reader standard

• Built in gigabit LAN and wireless LAN (wireless is removable)

• TAA compliant, GSA Schedule product

• 5-year parts and labor warranty.

Find out more at: http://www.acecomputers.com/digital_forensic_workstations.asp

Leading custom computer builder and HPC cluster specialist, Ace Computers currently holds the following contracts: SEWP V, CCS-2, GSA, WSIPC, PEPPM, State of Wis., State of Ga. The company is a Woman-Owned Small Business custom technology systems manufacturer and reseller for the public sector as well as the commercial sector. Channel partners include Intel, Supermicro, NVIDIA, Mellanox and Samsung among others. Ace Computers is an authorized Microsoft Surface Partner. An industry leader since 1983, the company is a 2016 HPCwire Readers’ Choice Award finalist. In addition to some of the finest academic institutions in the U.S., long-term clients include the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of Defense. In addition to its Greater Chicago headquarters, Ace Computers has locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Nevada. To contact Ace Computers, call 1-877-223-2667 or 1-847-952-6900 or visit http://www.acecomputers.com/digital_forensic_workstations.asp