Are you making homemade food for your dog? Freshpet® Vital® now does the work for you!

SECAUCUS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freshpet®, Inc (Nasdaq:FRPT), the first and only maker of fresh, all natural, real food for pets, debuts an exciting new freshly prepared meal specially crafted for your dog. For the first time, Freshpet® offers Freshpet® Vital® Fresh Cuts™ Chicken Recipe for Dogs.

We know a growing number of consumers are making their own dog food. However, it may not have the right balance of protein and nutrition for their dogs. This is why Vital® hand-crafted Fresh Cuts™. It provides the goodness of a homecooked meal with a medley of shredded chicken, antioxidant-rich cranberries, and vegetables like sweet potatoes and green beans for the optimal mix of protein and nutrition.

Freshpet® Vital® Fresh Cuts™ - Chicken Recipe for Dogs

Available at Pet Specialty retailers and your local independent stores.



To learn more, visit www.freshpet.com



About Freshpet®

Freshpet®, headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey, is the only company providing fresh, all-natural dog and cat food nationwide. Founded in 2006 by pet lovers and pet food industry professionals, Freshpet® identified an opportunity to improve the pet food market and introduced fresh dog and cat food as a healthy alternative to dry and canned food. Freshpet® only uses the highest quality meats, poultry and fish combined with fresh vegetables and fruits—with never any byproducts, fillers or pre-processed meats like those found in traditional dog food. Nutrient rich recipes allow pets to have the same healthy eating habits as their owners.

Freshpet® brands include Freshpet® Select and Dog Joy™, available at select grocery and mass-market retailers; Deli Fresh®, Vital™ and Dognation™, available at pet specialty stores.