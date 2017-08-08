Autosoft Certifies Dashboard Dealership Enterprises for Integration With Their Dealer Management System
Integration provides automotive retailers with advanced reporting solutionsPLEASANTON, CA, USA, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dashboard Dealership Enterprises, a leader in reporting solutions for automotive dealers, today announced that it has completed the certification process for integration with the Autosoft DMS as part of Autosoft’s Connect program. Dealerships using both Autosoft’s leading DMS and Dashboard’s reporting solutions are now able to enjoy seamless data exchange and real-time updates between the two systems.
Dashboard Dealership Enterprises’ flagship product, Executive Eye, has built a reputation as a proven leader in dealership management reporting, and continues to innovate in the world of business analytics. Executive Eye is a mainstay in over 650 dealerships, including many on the 2016 Automotive News list of “Top 150Dealership Groups.”
“Our mission is to exceed customer expectations for services, quality, speed of implementation, ease of use, and support,” said Josh Blick, Dashboard Dealership Enterprises CEO. “Managers at every level in automotive retail have more important things to do than spend time compiling data into reports, which quickly become inaccurate and don't tell the story behind the numbers. We are excited about our integration with Autosoft DMS, as now more auto dealers have an enterprise option to analytics and business intelligence.”
“We are delighted to have Dashboard Dealership Enterprises as a participant in our Connect program, giving Autosoft customers a broader choice of integrated solutions that help them manage their businesses,” said Bryce Veon, Autosoft CEO. “Analytics and business intelligence have never been more critical to dealerships, and our goal is to provide executives with powerful insights to maximize profits, minimize risks, and delight customers.”
Dashboard Dealership Enterprises is a full-service enterprise reporting company serving automotive dealer groups for the last 15 years with a track record of successful projects with some of the largest dealership groups in the U.S. Its Flagship product, Executive Eye, is a mainstay in over 650 dealerships, including many on the Automotive News list, “2016 Top 150 Dealership Groups.” For more information, or to schedule a demo, call 415-295-2195 or visit: http://www.dashboardonline.com/
About Autosoft:
Autosoft provides and supports a complete dealer management system (DMS) that has received the Highest Rated DMS award from DrivingSales three years in a row. With affordable month-to-month contracts, Autosoft’s DMS improves processes and reduces operating costs in over 2,000 franchised automotive dealerships. Easy-to-use, affordable, and innovative software helps dealers focus on their customers' needs.
About Dashboard Dealership Enterprises:
A Leader in reporting solutions for auto dealers, Dashboard was founded in 1996, and has successfully built and sold several reporting solutions to Reynolds & Reynolds, ADP and many of the largest dealer groups in the USA. Dashboard Dealership Enterprises is a proven leader in dealership management reporting, and continues to innovate in the world of business analytics. Dashboard rapidly develops high quality system products and related services to satisfy the current and emerging needs of its customers. Its mission is to exceed customer expectations for services, quality, speed of implementation, ease of use and support.
