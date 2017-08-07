Global Coffee Machine Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Coffee Machine -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022
PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coffee Machine Industry
Description
The report is based on the market historical data from 2012 to 2016 and forecast the market trend from 2017 to 2022.
This report focuses on the U.S. market and presents volume and value of market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also changes in prices. As an in-depth report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinions in Coffee Machine industry.
Major Companies
Delonghi(Italy)
PHILIPS(Netherlands)
EUPA(Taiwan, China)
Nespresso(Switzerland)
Saeco(Italy)
Bear(China)
Electrolux(Sweden)
ACA(US)
MorphyRichards(UK)
ILLY(Italy)
SIEMENS(Germany)
Panasonic(Japan)
OneCup(China)
JAVA(China)
FXUNSHI(China)
Petrus(China)
BRAUN(Germany)
Nathome(EU)
Melitta(Germany)
WELHOME(China Hong Kong)
BOSCH(Germany)
HUAYU(China)
WMF(Germany)
KENWOOD(UK)
Eternal(China)
HEART&HEART(China)
WIK(Germany)
Nescafe(Switzerland)
Miele(Germany)
Oster(US)
Key Regions
North America
United States
California
Texas
New York
Others
Canada
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Others
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherland
Others
Asia & Pacific
China
Japan
India
Korea
Australia
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Vietnam
Singapore
Malaysia
Others
Africa & Middle East
South Africa
Egypt
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Others
Main types of products
Coffee Machine Market, by Coffee machine Classification
Semi-automatic
Fully Automatic
Coffee Machine Market, by Water Tank Capacity
1L or Less
1-2L
2-3L
3-4L
4L or More
Coffee Machine Market, by Material
Bone China
Ceramics
Metal
Glass
Others
Coffee Machine Market, by Applicable Number
1-2 People
3-5 People
6-9 People
More than 10 People
Coffee Machine Market, by Price
Under $25
$25 to $50
$50 to $100
$100 to $200
$200 & Above
Coffee Machine Market, by Key Consumers
Family
Office
Commercial
