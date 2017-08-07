Falcons on a Private Jet
VIP treatment for birds of preyDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Falconry, the sport of hunting with falcons, dates back hundreds of centuries and has become such a significant part of the Middle East’s culture.
Delta World Charter regularly transports the falcons for hunting and training between UAE, Saudi and Qatar to Pakistan, Algeria and Morocco for the Royal family on our B737 VIP aircraft.
“Transporting these pet falcons entail detailed planning. We provide a customized ledge for them to sit and ensure controlled environment throughout the flight. Their safety and comfort is our top priority”. Aziz Ghorbani - Senior Account Manager.
