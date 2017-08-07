Trust & Transparency Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts

Trust & Transparency Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune, India, 7thAugust 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “TrendSights Analysis: Trust and Transparency-Establishing brand credibility to enhance consumer confidence and loyalty”.

Summary

"TrendSights Analysis: Trust & Transparency", explores what the Trust & Transparency trend is, why it is important, who is most influenced by it, and how brands and manufacturers can capitalize on it. The research concludes by identifying where the trend is heading next and how long it will last.

In an environment where consumers have become highly skeptical they want deeper, more authentic reassurances and transparency about how products are made. The FMCG industry must proactively cultivate an improved and more trustworthy image, while remembering that actions speak louder than words.

Scope

- Over half of global consumers state that a "trusted" brand is important or very important when choosing soft drinks to purchase.

- Two-thirds of global consumers don't think that scientific claims made about beauty or grooming products are trustworthy.

- Half of global consumers find it hard to fully trust any grocery business, regardless of size.

Table of Content: Key Points

Trend Snapshot

What is Trust & Transparency ?

Why is Trust & Transparency important?

Who is driving Trust & Transparency?

How can Trust & Transparency be capitalized on?

What Next in Trust & Transparency?

Appendix

…Continued

