Hybrid & Electric Car Market 2017 - Opportunity, Driving Trends and deep study.

Summary

Global Hybrid & Electric Cars industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2012-16, and forecast to 2021). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Synopsis

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global hybrid & electric cars market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

Key Highlights

- The hybrid and electric cars market consists of the initial retail sale/registration of new electric and hybrid passenger cars. Passenger cars include saloons, hatchbacks, SUVs, 4x4s and other related vehicles.

- The market value is calculated at retail selling price (RSP) and the market volume is given in terms of units sold.

- The electric cars segment refers to all-electric vehicles only, namely Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).

- The hybrid cars segment refers to all types of hybrid electric cars such as plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), Extended Range Electric Vehicles (EREVs) and standard Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs). Other alternative fuel vehicles (e.g. LPG or Hydrogen fuel cell) are not included.

- Any currency conversions used in this report have been calculated at constant 2016 annual average exchange rates.

- The global hybrid & electric cars market had total revenues of $75,069.0m in 2016, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% between 2012 and 2016.

- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 11.7% between 2012 and 2016, to reach a total of 2,580,759.5 units in 2016.

- Though the global hybrid and electric cars market has seen strong growth, there was a slowdown in 2014. The driving factor for this was falling oil prices making conventional petrol and diesel cars more appealing in the uncertain economic climate.

Scope

- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global hybrid & electric cars market

- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global hybrid & electric cars market

- Leading company profiles reveal details of key hybrid & electric cars market players’ global operations and financial performance

- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global hybrid & electric cars market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

