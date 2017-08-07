Global PV Trackers Market 2017 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
PV Trackers Market
PUNE, INDIA, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PV Trackers Market:
Executive Summary
In this report, the global PV Trackers market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of PV Trackers in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global PV Trackers market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
SunPower
Solar FlexRack
Arctech Solar
Soltec
Array Technologies
Convert Italia
Exosun
Sun Action Trackers
Grupo Clavijo
SunLink
NEXTracker
GameChange Solar
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
By Axis
Single Axis Tracker
Dual Axis Tracker
By Drive Types
Active Tracker
Passive Tracker
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of PV Trackers for each application, including
Photovoltaic Power Generation
Solar Tower Thermoelectric
Other
Table of Contents
Global PV Trackers Market Research Report 2017
1 PV Trackers Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PV Trackers
1.2 PV Trackers Segment By Axis
1.2.1 Global PV Trackers Production and CAGR (%) Comparison By Axis (Product Category)(2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global PV Trackers Production Market Share By Axis (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Single Axis Tracker
1.2.4 Dual Axis Tracker
1.3 PV Trackers Segment By Drive Types
1.3.1 Active Tracker
1.3.2 Passive Tracker
1.4 Global PV Trackers Segment by Application
1.4.1 PV Trackers Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.4.2 Photovoltaic Power Generation
1.4.3 Solar Tower Thermoelectric
1.4.4 Other
1.5 Global PV Trackers Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global PV Trackers Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.5.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.6 Global Market Size (Value) of PV Trackers (2012-2022)
1.6.1 Global PV Trackers Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.6.2 Global PV Trackers Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2 Global PV Trackers Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global PV Trackers Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.1 Global PV Trackers Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.2 Global PV Trackers Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.2 Global PV Trackers Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.3 Global PV Trackers Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.4 Manufacturers PV Trackers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 PV Trackers Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 PV Trackers Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 PV Trackers Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global PV Trackers Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)
3.1 Global PV Trackers Capacity and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.2 Global PV Trackers Production and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.3 Global PV Trackers Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.4 Global PV Trackers Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.5 North America PV Trackers Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.6 Europe PV Trackers Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.7 China PV Trackers Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.8 Japan PV Trackers Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.9 Southeast Asia PV Trackers Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.10 India PV Trackers Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
4 Global PV Trackers Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)
4.1 Global PV Trackers Consumption by Region (2012-2017)
4.2 North America PV Trackers Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.3 Europe PV Trackers Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.4 China PV Trackers Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.5 Japan PV Trackers Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.6 Southeast Asia PV Trackers Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.7 India PV Trackers Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
5 Global PV Trackers Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global PV Trackers Production and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
5.2 Global PV Trackers Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
5.3 Global PV Trackers Price by Type (2012-2017)
5.4 Global PV Trackers Production Growth by Type (2012-2017)
6 Global PV Trackers Market Analysis by Application
6.1 Global PV Trackers Consumption and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)
6.2 Global PV Trackers Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)
6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities
6.3.1 Potential Applications
6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries
Continued…
