WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Cobalt Products Market Segment by Applications, Manufacturers, Regions and Forecast to 2022”.

PUNE, INDIA, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global Cobalt Products market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Japan plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Cobalt Products market's development status and future trend in Japan, focuses on top players in Japan, also splits Cobalt Products market by type and by applications, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.



The major players include

Vale (BR)

Sherritt International (CA)

Glencore International AG (Switzerland)

ENRC(Switzerland)

Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc.(US)

Grammy(CN)

China Metallurgical(CN)

Shandong Jinling Mining Co., Ltd(CN)

Yunnan Copper Group(CN)

Jinchuan Group Co., LTD(CN)

Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Industry Co. LTD(CN)

Jiangsu Kalik Co. LTD(CN)

Zhejiang Jialike Cobalt Nickel Material Co. LTD(CN)

Nanjing Cold Cobalt Industry Co. LTD(CN)

Geographically, this report splits the Japan market into 5 regions:

Tokyo

Yokohama

Osaka

Nagoya

Others

On the basis of product, the Cobalt Products market is primarily split into

Cobalt Products Market, by Grades

LowGrade

HighGrade

Cobalt Products Market, by Species

Cobalt Industry

Sintering of Cobalt

Cobalt Alloy

Cobalt Salt Product

Key Applications

Battery Materials

Super Heat Resistant Alloy

Tool Steel

Hard Alloy

Magnetic Materials

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

2017-2022 Global and Japan Cobalt Products Market Analysis Report

1 Cobalt Products Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cobalt Products

1.2 Japan Cobalt Products Market by Applications/End Users

1.2.1 Japan Cobalt Products Sales (K MT) and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Battery Materials

1.2.3 Super Heat Resistant Alloy

1.2.4 Tool Steel

1.2.5 Hard Alloy

1.2.6 Magnetic Materials

1.3 Japan Cobalt Products Market by Regions

1.3.1 Japan Cobalt Products Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Tokyo Cobalt Products Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.3.3 Yokohama Cobalt Products Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.3.4 Osaka Cobalt Products Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.3.5 Nagoya Cobalt Products Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.3.6 Others in Japan Cobalt Products Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4 Japan Market Size (Sales and Revenue) of Cobalt Products (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Japan Cobalt Products Sales (K MT) and Growth Rate (%)(2012-2022)

1.4.2 Japan Cobalt Products Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5 Classification of Cobalt Products by Grades

1.5.1 Japan Cobalt Products Sales (K MT) Comparison by Types (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Japan Cobalt Products Sales (K MT) Market Share by Types in 2016

1.5.3 LowGrade

1.5.4 HighGrade

1.6 Classification of Cobalt Products by Species

1.6.1 Japan Cobalt Products Sales (K MT) Comparison by Types (2012-2022)

1.6.2 Japan Cobalt Products Sales (K MT) Market Share by Types in 2016

1.6.3 Cobalt Industry

1.6.4 Sintering of Cobalt

1.6.5 Cobalt Alloy

1.6.6 Cobalt Salt Product

…….

6 Japan Cobalt Products Players/Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data

6.1 Vale (BR)

6.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

6.1.2 Cobalt Products Product Category, Application and Specification

6.1.2.1 Product A

6.1.2.2 Product B

6.1.3 Vale (BR) Cobalt Products Sales (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017)

6.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.2 Sherritt International (CA)

6.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

6.2.2 Cobalt Products Product Category, Application and Specification

6.2.2.1 Product A

6.2.2.2 Product B

6.2.3 Sherritt International (CA) Cobalt Products Sales (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017)

6.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.3 Glencore International AG (Switzerland)

6.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

6.3.2 Cobalt Products Product Category, Application and Specification

6.3.2.1 Product A

6.3.2.2 Product B

6.3.3 Glencore International AG (Switzerland) Cobalt Products Sales (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017)

6.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.4 ENRC(Switzerland)

6.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

6.4.2 Cobalt Products Product Category, Application and Specification

6.4.2.1 Product A

6.4.2.2 Product B

6.4.3 ENRC(Switzerland) Cobalt Products Sales (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017)

6.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.5 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc.(US)

6.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

6.5.2 Cobalt Products Product Category, Application and Specification

6.5.2.1 Product A

6.5.2.2 Product B

6.5.3 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc.(US) Cobalt Products Sales (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017)

6.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.6 Grammy(CN)

6.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

6.6.2 Cobalt Products Product Category, Application and Specification

6.6.2.1 Product A

6.6.2.2 Product B

6.6.3 Grammy(CN) Cobalt Products Sales (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017)

6.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.7 China Metallurgical(CN)

6.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

6.7.2 Cobalt Products Product Category, Application and Specification

6.7.2.1 Product A

6.7.2.2 Product B

6.7.3 China Metallurgical(CN) Cobalt Products Sales (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017)

6.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.8 Shandong Jinling Mining Co., Ltd(CN)

6.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

6.8.2 Cobalt Products Product Category, Application and Specification

6.8.2.1 Product A

6.8.2.2 Product B

6.8.3 Shandong Jinling Mining Co., Ltd(CN) Cobalt Products Sales (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017)

6.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.9 Yunnan Copper Group(CN)

6.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

6.9.2 Cobalt Products Product Category, Application and Specification

6.9.2.1 Product A

6.9.2.2 Product B

6.9.3 Yunnan Copper Group(CN) Cobalt Products Sales (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017)

6.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continue……

