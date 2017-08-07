Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Consumer Healthcare Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Consumer Healthcare -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 7, 2017

Description

Global Consumer Healthcare market

Global Consumer Healthcare market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Consumer Healthcare sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including 

Abbott 
Bayer 
GE Healthcare 
Roche 
Johnson & Johnson 
Medtronic 
A&D Company 
Omron 
Philips Healthcare 
Resmed 
3M Healthcare 
Clearblue 
Alere (Acon Labs) 
Quidel 
First Response 
Nantong Egens 
Biomerieux 
EKF Diagnostics 
Medgyn Products 
Phonak 
TaiDoc Technology 

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Consumer Healthcare for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering 
United States 
China 
Europe 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
OTC Pharmaceuticals 
Dietary Supplements 
Other 

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Consumer Healthcare for each application, including 
Hospitals 
Clinics 
Home Care

Table of Contents

Global Consumer Healthcare Sales Market Report 2017 
1 Consumer Healthcare Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Consumer Healthcare 
1.2 Classification of Consumer Healthcare by Product Category 
1.2.1 Global Consumer Healthcare Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022) 
1.2.2 Global Consumer Healthcare Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016 
1.2.3 OTC Pharmaceuticals 
1.2.4 Dietary Supplements 
1.2.5 Other 
1.3 Global Consumer Healthcare Market by Application/End Users 
1.3.1 Global Consumer Healthcare Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022) 
1.3.2 Hospitals 
1.3.3 Clinics 
1.3.4 Home Care 
1.4 Global Consumer Healthcare Market by Region 
1.4.1 Global Consumer Healthcare Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022) 
1.4.2 United States Consumer Healthcare Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.3 China Consumer Healthcare Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.4 Europe Consumer Healthcare Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.5 Japan Consumer Healthcare Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Consumer Healthcare Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.7 India Consumer Healthcare Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Consumer Healthcare (2012-2022) 
1.5.1 Global Consumer Healthcare Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022) 
1.5.2 Global Consumer Healthcare Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

....

9 Global Consumer Healthcare Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data 
9.1 Abbott 
9.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 
9.1.2 Consumer Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification 
9.1.2.1 Product A 
9.1.2.2 Product B 
9.1.3 Abbott Consumer Healthcare Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
9.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
9.2 Bayer 
9.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 
9.2.2 Consumer Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification 
9.2.2.1 Product A 
9.2.2.2 Product B 
9.2.3 Bayer Consumer Healthcare Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
9.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
9.3 GE Healthcare 
9.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 
9.3.2 Consumer Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification 
9.3.2.1 Product A 
9.3.2.2 Product B 
9.3.3 GE Healthcare Consumer Healthcare Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
9.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
9.4 Roche 
9.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 
9.4.2 Consumer Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification 
9.4.2.1 Product A 
9.4.2.2 Product B 
9.4.3 Roche Consumer Healthcare Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
9.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
9.5 Johnson & Johnson 
9.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 
9.5.2 Consumer Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification 
9.5.2.1 Product A 
9.5.2.2 Product B 
9.5.3 Johnson & Johnson Consumer Healthcare Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
9.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
9.6 Medtronic 
9.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 
9.6.2 Consumer Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification 
9.6.2.1 Product A 
9.6.2.2 Product B 
9.6.3 Medtronic Consumer Healthcare Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
9.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
9.7 A&D Company 
9.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 
9.7.2 Consumer Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification 
9.7.2.1 Product A 
9.7.2.2 Product B 
9.7.3 A&D Company Consumer Healthcare Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
9.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
9.8 Omron 
9.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 
9.8.2 Consumer Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification 
9.8.2.1 Product A 
9.8.2.2 Product B 
9.8.3 Omron Consumer Healthcare Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
9.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
9.9 Philips Healthcare 
9.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 
9.9.2 Consumer Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification 
9.9.2.1 Product A 
9.9.2.2 Product B 
9.9.3 Philips Healthcare Consumer Healthcare Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
9.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
9.10 Resmed 
9.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 
9.10.2 Consumer Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification 
9.10.2.1 Product A 
9.10.2.2 Product B 
9.10.3 Resmed Consumer Healthcare Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
9.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
9.11 3M Healthcare 
9.12 Clearblue 
9.13 Alere (Acon Labs) 
9.14 Quidel 
9.15 First Response 
9.16 Nantong Egens 
9.17 Biomerieux 
9.18 EKF Diagnostics 
9.19 Medgyn Products 
9.20 Phonak 
9.21 TaiDoc Technology

Continued...

