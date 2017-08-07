Manufactured Soil - Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022
The global Manufactured Soil market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2017, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Japan plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2017, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report, with focus on top players in the global and Japan, studies the Manufactured Soil market's development status and future trend in the global and Japan. It splits Manufactured Soil market by type and by applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospect.
The major players include
Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (U.S.)
Boxley Materials Company Inc. (U.S.)
Resource Management Inc. (U.S.)
Boughton Loam & Turf Management Limited (U.K.)
Casella Organics, Inc. (U.S.)
Tim O’Hare Associates LLP (U.K.)
...
Geographically, this report splits the Global market into the following regions:
Asia Pacific
Japan
Tokyo
Yokohama
Osaka
Nagoya
Others
China
Korea
India
Others
Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Russia
Others
North America
United States
Canada
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Southeast Asia
Singapore
Malaysia
Vietnam
Myanmar
Thailand
Indonesia
Philippines
Others
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Iran
UAE
Turkey
Israel
Egypt
South Africa
Others
On the basis of product, the Manufactured Soil market is primarily split into
by Manufactured Soil Types
Garden soil
Soil Mix
Manure & compost
Others?
By Material Input
Soil
Sand
Compost
Coir fiber
Perlite
Key Applications
Cultivation
Lawns
Commercial developments
Sports fields
Green spaces
