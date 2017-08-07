WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Manufactured Soil - Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022”.

The global Manufactured Soil market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2017, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Japan plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2017, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report, with focus on top players in the global and Japan, studies the Manufactured Soil market's development status and future trend in the global and Japan. It splits Manufactured Soil market by type and by applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospect.



The major players include

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (U.S.)

Boxley Materials Company Inc. (U.S.)

Resource Management Inc. (U.S.)

Boughton Loam & Turf Management Limited (U.K.)

Casella Organics, Inc. (U.S.)

Tim O’Hare Associates LLP (U.K.)

...

Geographically, this report splits the Global market into the following regions:

Asia Pacific

Japan

Tokyo

Yokohama

Osaka

Nagoya

Others

China

Korea

India

Others

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Russia

Others

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Southeast Asia

Singapore

Malaysia

Vietnam

Myanmar

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Others

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Iran

UAE

Turkey

Israel

Egypt

South Africa

Others

On the basis of product, the Manufactured Soil market is primarily split into

by Manufactured Soil Types

Garden soil

Soil Mix

Manure & compost

Others?

By Material Input

Soil

Sand

Compost

Coir fiber

Perlite

Key Applications

Cultivation

Lawns

Commercial developments

Sports fields

Green spaces

