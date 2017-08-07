WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On-“3D Printing Gases 2017 Global Market -Technologies, Applications, Verticals, Strategies & Forecasts”

PUNE, INDIA, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global 3D Printing Gases market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Japan plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the 3D Printing Gases market抯 development status and future trend in Japan, focuses on top players in Japan, also splits 3D Printing Gases market By 3D Printing Gases Type and by applications, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.



The major players include

BASF SE (Germany)

The Linde Group (Germany)

Air Liquide S.A. (France)

Praxair Inc. (U.S.)

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Iwatani Corporation (Japan)

Airgas Inc. (U.S.)

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. (U.S.)

Messer Group (Germany)

Iceblick Ltd. (Ukraine)

Geographically, this report splits the Japan market into 5 regions,

Tokyo

Yokohama

Osaka

Nagoya

Others

On the basis of product, the 3D Printing Gases market is primarily split into

By 3D Printing Gases Type

Argon

Nitrogen

Gas mixtures

By 3D Printing Gasesnology

Stereolithography

Laser Sintering

Poly-jet 3D Printing Gasesnology

Others (Binder-jetting 3D Printing Gasesnology, etc.)

By storage, distribution, and transportation

Cylinder & Packaged Distribution

Merchant Liquid Distribution

Tonnage Distribution

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Design & Manufacturing

Healthcare

Consumer Products

Others (automotive, aerospace & defense, etc.)

Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1687336-2017-2022-global-and-japan-3d-printing-gases-market-analysis-report

