Folding Bike Market 2017 Global Analysis By key Players – Bobbin, Schwinn, Vilano, Brompton, GIANT Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Folding Bike Market 2017 Global Analysis By key Players – Bobbin, Schwinn, Vilano, Brompton, GIANT, MERIDA Forecast to 2022”.



The global Folding Bike market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Japan plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Folding Bike market's development status and future trend in Japan, focuses on top players in Japan, also splits Folding Bike market by type and by applications, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.



Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1687316-2017-2022-global-and-japan-folding-bike-market-analysis-report



For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

The major players include

Bobbin(United Kingdom)

Schwinn(United States)

Vilano(United States)

Brompton(United Kingdom)

Tern(United States)

GIANT(China)

MERIDA(China)

Montague(United States)

Raleigh(United Kingdom)

PHOENIX(China)

Bickerton(United States)

Forever(China)

Dawes(United Kingdom)

Birdy(Germany)

Bike Friday(United States)

XDS(China)

OMYO(China)

Hasa(China)

Allen(United States)

Retrospec(United States)

Kingston(Canada)

SCHIANO(Italy)

Pacific Cycle(United States)

Argon(Canada)

Mongoose(United States)

Tommaso(United States)

Mosso(China)

Devinci(Canada)

Kestrel(United States)

Sliverback(Germany)

Geographically, this report splits the Japan market into 5 regions:

Tokyo

Yokohama

Osaka

Nagoya

Others

On the basis of product, the Folding Bike market is primarily split into

Folding Bike Market, Folding Methods

Half-fold

Vertical Fold

Triangle Hinge

Magnet Folding

Others

Folding Bike Market, Price

Under $125

$125 to $175

$175 to $250

$250 to $350

$350 & Above

Folding Bike Market, by Wheel Size

20 Inch

26 Inch

29 Inch

700c

Others

Folding Bike Market, by Target Groupe

Children

Male

Female

Office Worker

Others

Folding Bike Market, by Brake Type

Caliper

Cantilever

Disc

Linear Pull

Drum

Key Applications

Sports

Fitness

Commercial

Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1687316-2017-2022-global-and-japan-folding-bike-market-analysis-report

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

2017-2022 Global and Japan Folding Bike Market Analysis Report

1 Folding Bike Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Folding Bike

1.2 Japan Folding Bike Market by Applications/End Users

1.2.1 Japan Folding Bike Sales (K Pcs) and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Sports

1.2.3 Fitness

1.2.4 Commercial

1.3 Japan Folding Bike Market by Regions

1.3.1 Japan Folding Bike Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Tokyo Folding Bike Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.3.3 Yokohama Folding Bike Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.3.4 Osaka Folding Bike Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.3.5 Nagoya Folding Bike Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.3.6 Others in Japan Folding Bike Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4 Japan Market Size (Sales and Revenue) of Folding Bike (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Japan Folding Bike Sales (K Pcs) and Growth Rate (%)(2012-2022)

1.4.2 Japan Folding Bike Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5 Classification of Folding Bike by Folding Methods

1.5.1 Japan Folding Bike Sales (K Pcs) Comparison by Types (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Japan Folding Bike Sales (K Pcs) Market Share by Types in 2016

1.5.3 Half-fold

1.5.4 Vertical Fold

1.5.5 Triangle Hinge

1.5.6 Magnet Folding

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Classification of Folding Bike by Price

1.6.1 Japan Folding Bike Sales (K Pcs) Comparison by Types (2012-2022)

1.6.2 Japan Folding Bike Sales (K Pcs) Market Share by Types in 2016

1.6.3 Under $125

1.6.4 $125 to $175

1.6.5 $175 to $250

1.6.6 $250 to $350

1.6.7 $350 & Above

1.7 Classification of Folding Bike by Wheel Size

1.7.1 Japan Folding Bike Sales (K Pcs) Comparison by Types (2012-2022)

1.7.2 Japan Folding Bike Sales (K Pcs) Market Share by Types in 2016

1.7.3 20 Inch

1.7.4 26 Inch

1.7.5 29 Inch

1.7.6 700c

1.7.7 Others

1.8 Classification of Folding Bike by Target Groupe

1.8.1 Japan Folding Bike Sales (K Pcs) Comparison by Types (2012-2022)

1.8.2 Japan Folding Bike Sales (K Pcs) Market Share by Types in 2016

1.8.3 Children

1.8.4 Male

1.8.5 Female

1.8.6 Office Worker

1.8.7 Others

1.9 Classification of Folding Bike by Brake Type

1.9.1 Japan Folding Bike Sales (K Pcs) Comparison by Types (2012-2022)

1.9.2 Japan Folding Bike Sales (K Pcs) Market Share by Types in 2016

1.9.3 Caliper

1.9.4 Cantilever

1.9.5 Disc

1.9.6 Linear Pull

1.9.7 Drum

…….

6 Japan Folding Bike Players/Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data

6.1 Bobbin(United Kingdom)

6.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

6.1.2 Folding Bike Product Category, Application and Specification

6.1.2.1 Product A

6.1.2.2 Product B

6.1.3 Bobbin(United Kingdom) Folding Bike Sales (K Pcs), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Pcs) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017)

6.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.2 Schwinn(United States)

6.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

6.2.2 Folding Bike Product Category, Application and Specification

6.2.2.1 Product A

6.2.2.2 Product B

6.2.3 Schwinn(United States) Folding Bike Sales (K Pcs), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Pcs) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017)

6.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.3 Vilano(United States)

6.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

6.3.2 Folding Bike Product Category, Application and Specification

6.3.2.1 Product A

6.3.2.2 Product B

6.3.3 Vilano(United States) Folding Bike Sales (K Pcs), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Pcs) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017)

6.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.4 Brompton(United Kingdom)

6.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

6.4.2 Folding Bike Product Category, Application and Specification

6.4.2.1 Product A

6.4.2.2 Product B

6.4.3 Brompton(United Kingdom) Folding Bike Sales (K Pcs), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Pcs) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017)

6.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.5 Tern(United States)

6.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

6.5.2 Folding Bike Product Category, Application and Specification

6.5.2.1 Product A

6.5.2.2 Product B

6.5.3 Tern(United States) Folding Bike Sales (K Pcs), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Pcs) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017)

Continue……

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Buy 1-User PDF@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1687316