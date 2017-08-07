Robotics 2017 Global Market – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts 2022

PUNE, INDIA, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Robotics Market 2017 Global Analysis By key Players – ABB Ltd, KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp, FANUC Corp. Forecast to 2022”.



The global Robotics market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Japan plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Robotics market’s development status and future trend in Japan, focuses on top players in Japan, also splits Robotics market by type and by applications, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.

The major players include

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

KUKA AG (Germany)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (Japan)

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. (Japan)

FANUC Corp. (Japan)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Yaskawa Electric Corp. (Japan).

Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.)

IRobot Corporation (U.S.)

DJI (China)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (U.S.)

Parrot SA (France)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Adept Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

Aethon Inc. (U.S.)

DeLaval International AB (Sweden)

Lely Holding S.a.r.l. (Netherlands)

The LEGO Group (Denmark)

Geographically, this report splits the Japan market into 5 regions,

Tokyo

Yokohama

Osaka

Nagoya

Others

On the basis of product, the Robotics market is primarily split into

By Type:

Articulated Robots

SCARA Robots

Parallel Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Cartesian Robots

By Mobility:

Mobile Robotics

Fixed Robotics

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Logistics Robots

Medical Robots

Field Robots

Defense, Rescue, and Security Robots

Entertainment, Education, and Personal Robots

