Wind Gearboxes 2017 Global Market Segmentation, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2022

Wind Gearboxes Market 2017

Executive Summary

This report studies Wind Gearboxes in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Siemens AG

GE Power

Suzlon Energy

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group

Chongqing Gearbox

Winergy

ZF Friedrichshafen

Eickhoff

Moventas Gears

Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica

Enercon GmbH

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology

Nordex SE

Senvion

Xiangtan Electric Manufacturing Group

DHHI Germany GmbH

Regen

Envision Energy



China Ming Yang Wind Power Group

Guodian United Power Technology

CSIC (Chongqing) Haizhuang Windpower Equipment

Shanghai Electric Wind Power Equipment

Dongfang Electric

Zhejiang Windey Wind Generating Engineering

Vestas Wind Systems

Inox Wind Limited

ACCIONA Energia

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Vertical

Horizontal

By Application, the market can be split into

Onshore

Offshore

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India



