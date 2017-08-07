Wiper Market 2017 Global Key Players, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Growth, Demand Analysis and Forecast to 2022

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this report, the global Wiper market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Wiper in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Global Wiper market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Valeo

Bosch

Denso

TRICO Products

Federal-Mogul

Mitsuba

Dongyang Mechatronics

KCW

AIDO

Gates

Hella KGaA Hueck

ITW

Sandolly

Guoyu

Lukasi

ICHIKOH

CAP

DOGA

Bosson

OSLV Italia

WEXCO Industries

AM Equipment

Xiamen Meto Auto Parts

B. Hepworth

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

OEM

Aftermarket

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Wiper for each application, including

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Table of Contents

Global Wiper Market Research Report 2017

1 Wiper Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wiper

1.2 Wiper Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Wiper Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Wiper Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 OEM

1.2.4 Aftermarket

1.3 Global Wiper Segment by Application

1.3.1 Wiper Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Wiper Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Wiper Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Wiper (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Wiper Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Wiper Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

2 Global Wiper Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Wiper Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.1 Global Wiper Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Wiper Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Wiper Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Wiper Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.4 Manufacturers Wiper Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Wiper Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Wiper Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Wiper Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

......

7 Global Wiper Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Valeo

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Wiper Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Valeo Wiper Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Bosch

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Wiper Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Bosch Wiper Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Denso

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Wiper Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Denso Wiper Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 TRICO Products

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Wiper Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 TRICO Products Wiper Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Federal-Mogul

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Wiper Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Federal-Mogul Wiper Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Mitsuba

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Wiper Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Mitsuba Wiper Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Dongyang Mechatronics

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Wiper Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Dongyang Mechatronics Wiper Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 KCW

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Wiper Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 KCW Wiper Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 AIDO

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Wiper Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 AIDO Wiper Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Gates

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Wiper Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Gates Wiper Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Hella KGaA Hueck

7.12 ITW

7.13 Sandolly

7.14 Guoyu

7.15 Lukasi

7.16 ICHIKOH

7.17 CAP

7.18 DOGA

7.19 Bosson

7.20 OSLV Italia

7.21 WEXCO Industries

7.22 AM Equipment

7.23 Xiamen Meto Auto Parts

7.24 B. Hepworth

……Continued

