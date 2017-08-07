Global Childcare Software 2017 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022

Childcare Software market is valued at 363 million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach 579 million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.1%

This report studies the Childcare Software market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Childcare Software market by product and Application/end industries.

The global Childcare Software market is valued at 363 million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach 579 million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2016 and 2022.

The major players in global market include

SofterWare

Ladder Software

Procare Software

Hi Mama

Jackrabbit Technologies

Ledger Software

Kindertales

Personalized Software

Childcare Sage

SmartCare

INursery.net Limited

Connect Software Solutions

Astec Solutions

Konverv

EntLogics Technologies

R&I Software Solutions

KigaRoo

AVI.DAT

Ogust

Chenlong

Yikang

Beiying Network

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Childcare Software for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

On the basis of product, the Childcare Software market is primarily split into

Cloud Based

Installed-PC

Installed-Mobile

On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers

Nursery School

Family

Others

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview 1

1.1 Childcare Software Market Overview 1

1.1.1 Childcare Software Product Scope 1

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 2

1.2 Global Childcare Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2012-2022) 3

1.2.1 United States Childcare Software Market Status and Outlook 3

1.2.2 Europe Childcare Software Market Status and Outlook 4

1.2.3 Japan Childcare Software Market Status and Outlook 5

1.2.4 China Childcare Software Market Status and Outlook 6

1.2.5 India Childcare Software Market Status and Outlook 7

1.2.6 Southeast Asia Childcare Software Market Status and Outlook 8

1.3 Classification of Childcare Software by Product 10

1.3.1 Global Childcare Software Revenue (Million USD) Market Share (%) by Product in 2016 10

1.3.2 Cloud Based 10

1.3.3 Installed-PC 11

1.3.4 Installed-Mobile 12

1.4 Childcare Software Market by End Users/Application 12

1.4.1 Nursery School 13

1.4.2 Family 14

2 Global Childcare Software Competition Analysis by Players 15

2.1 Global Childcare Software Market Size (Million USD) by Players (2012-2017) 15

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 19

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 19

2.2.2 New Entrants 20

2.2.3 The Technology Trends in Future 20

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 21

3.1 SofterWare 21

3.1.1 Company Profile 21

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 21

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 21

3.1.4 SofterWare Childcare Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 22

3.2 Ladder Software 23

3.2.1 Company Profile 23

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 24

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 24

3.2.4 Ladder Software Childcare Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 24

3.3 Procare Software 26

3.3.1 Company Profile 26

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 27

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 27

3.3.4 Procare Software Childcare Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 28

3.4 Hi Mama 30

3.4.1 Company Profile 30

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 30

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 30

3.4.4 Hi Mama Childcare Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 31

3.5 Jackrabbit Technologies 32

3.5.1 Company Profile 32

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 33

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 33

3.5.4 Jackrabbit Technologies Childcare Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 33

3.6 Ledger Software 35

3.6.1 Company Profile 35

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 35

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 35

3.6.4 Ledger Software Childcare Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 36

3.7 Kindertales 37

3.7.1 Company Profile 37

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 38

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 38

3.7.4 Kindertales Childcare Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 39

3.8 Personalized Software 40

3.8.1 Company Profile 40

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 41

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 41

3.8.4 Personalized Software Childcare Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 42

3.8.5 Recent Developments 43

3.9 Childcare Sage 43

3.9.1 Company Profile 43

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 44

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 44

3.9.4 Childcare Sage Childcare Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 45

3.10 SmartCare 47

3.10.1 Company Profile 47

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 47

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 47

3.10.4 SmartCare Childcare Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 48

3.10.5 Recent Developments 49

3.11 INursery.net Limited 49

3.11.1 Company Profile 49

3.11.2 Main Business/Business Overview 50

3.11.3 Products, Services and Solutions 50

3.11.4 INursery.net Limited Childcare Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 51

3.12 Connect Software Solutions 52

3.12.1 Company Profile 52

3.12.2 Main Business/Business Overview 53

3.12.3 Products, Services and Solutions 53

3.12.4 Connect Software Solutions Childcare Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 53

3.13 Astec Solutions 55

3.13.1 Company Profile 55

3.13.2 Main Business/Business Overview 56

3.13.3 Products, Services and Solutions 56

3.13.4 Astec Solutions Childcare Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 56

3.14 Konverv 58

3.14.1 Company Profile 58

3.14.2 Main Business/Business Overview 58

3.14.3 Products, Services and Solutions 58

3.14.4 Konverv Childcare Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 59

3.15 EntLogics Technologies 61

3.15.1 Company Profile 61

3.15.2 Main Business/Business Overview 61

3.15.3 Products, Services and Solutions 62

3.15.4 EntLogics Technologies Childcare Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 62

3.16 R&I Software Solutions 64

3.16.1 Company Profile 64

3.16.2 Main Business/Business Overview 65

3.16.3 Products, Services and Solutions 65

3.16.4 R&I Software Solutions Childcare Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 66

3.17 KigaRoo 68

3.17.1 Company Profile 68

3.17.2 Main Business/Business Overview 68

3.17.3 Products, Services and Solutions 68

3.17.4 KigaRoo Childcare Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 69

3.18 AVI.DAT 70

3.18.1 Company Profile 70

3.18.2 Main Business/Business Overview 71

3.18.3 Products, Services and Solutions 71

3.18.4 AVI.DAT Childcare Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 72

