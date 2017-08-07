Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Custom Casting Services 2017 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022

Custom Casting Services Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022

Summary

This report studies the global Custom Casting Services market, analyzes and researches the Custom Casting Services development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 
Custom Castings Limited 
Chicago White Metal 
Nylacast 
Simalex Manufacturing Company 
Davidon Industries 
ATC Group Services 
Modern Plastics 
S&S Turbine Services 
Hastings Brass Foundry 
Mars Metal Company 
Creative Casting, Inc. 
Colbar Art Inc. 
Hildreth Manufacturing, LLC 
Aarrowcast, Inc. 
Allard-Europe

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Custom Casting Services can be split into 
Metel Castings 
Plastics Castings 
Composite Castings

Market segment by Application, Custom Casting Services can be split into 
Automotive Industry 
Electronics Industry 
Ferrous Metallurgy Industry 
Machinery Manufacturing Industry 
Mold Processing Industry 
Others

Table of Contents

Global Custom Casting Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 
1 Industry Overview of Custom Casting Services 
1.1 Custom Casting Services Market Overview 
1.1.1 Custom Casting Services Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Custom Casting Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Custom Casting Services Market by Type 
1.3.1 Metel Castings 
1.3.2 Plastics Castings 
1.3.3 Composite Castings 
1.4 Custom Casting Services Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Automotive Industry 
1.4.2 Electronics Industry 
1.4.3 Ferrous Metallurgy Industry 
1.4.4 Machinery Manufacturing Industry 
1.4.5 Mold Processing Industry 
1.4.6 Others

2 Global Custom Casting Services Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Custom Casting Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 Custom Castings Limited 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Custom Casting Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 Chicago White Metal 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Custom Casting Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 Nylacast 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Custom Casting Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 Simalex Manufacturing Company 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Custom Casting Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 Davidon Industries 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Custom Casting Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 ATC Group Services 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Custom Casting Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 Modern Plastics 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Custom Casting Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 S&S Turbine Services 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Custom Casting Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 
3.9 Hastings Brass Foundry 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 Custom Casting Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.9.5 Recent Developments 
3.10 Mars Metal Company 
3.10.1 Company Profile 
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.10.4 Custom Casting Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.10.5 Recent Developments 
3.11 Creative Casting, Inc. 
3.12 Colbar Art Inc. 
3.13 Hildreth Manufacturing, LLC 
3.14 Aarrowcast, Inc. 
3.15 Allard-Europe

4 Global Custom Casting Services Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017) 
4.1 Global Custom Casting Services Market Size by Type (2012-2017) 
4.2 Global Custom Casting Services Market Size by Application (2012-2017) 
4.3 Potential Application of Custom Casting Services in Future 
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Custom Casting Services

