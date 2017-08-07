Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market Value 80 Billion USD by 2023 at 17% CAGR

Enterprise Content Management Market

ECM Market By Component, By Solution (Enterprise Web Content & Enterprise Record Management, Social Content Management, Digital Asset and Rich Media Management)

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region is generating highest market share in the enterprise content management market owing to better network infrastructure, digitization and higher technology implementation. Digitization in North America is mainly due to the invention of advanced technology and economies benefitting from it. North America region is leading due to presence of major players from the region in the Enterprise Content Management Market.

The implementation of enterprise content management solution by both small and medium enterprises is increasing rapidly, especially one into retail sector. The enterprise content management is gaining demand as organization seek to improve their business growth by shifting from on-premise to cloud based. The initial low cost, saving amount spent on infrastructure, automatic software upgrading and seamless integration is driving the market of cloud based enterprise content management market.

The Enterprise Content Management Market is expected to grow at approximately USD 80 Billion by 2023, at 17% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023

ECM Market Players:

• Dell EMC Corporation (U.S.)

• IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Opentext Corporation (Canada)

• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

• Alfresco Software (U.K.)

• Hyland Software Inc. (U.S.)

• Lexmark International, Inc. (U.S.)

• Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (India)

• Xerox Corporation (U.S.)

Enterprise Content Management Market Segmentation

The enterprise content management market has been segmented on the basis of solution, deployment, organization size and vertical. The cloud based enterprise content management solution provides search filters in terms of website traffic, most popular site and measure campaign performance. The study indicates that growing demand of digitally stored data and cloud computing is driving the on-premise deployment service.

Market Research Analysis:

The enterprise content management market in North America region is growing due to high adoption of cloud solutions by enterprise and need to improve information governance in organizations. According to the study, the ECM Market will show rapid growth in Europe region. Asia-Pacific market is estimated to be one of the fastest growing market as it is continuously investing into research and development of enterprise content management market. The growing e-commerce trends to attract more customers is driving enterprise content management market in the region. Increasing population, and growing IT landscape is boosting the market in the region. The region is witnessing high adoption of enterprise content management tools by enterprises. Developing countries such as India and China are adopting enterprise content management software at a large scale owing to increasing e-commerce industries, competitive advantage and growing retail sector is boosting the market in the region. By vertical segment, BFSI and retail sector is driving the enterprise content management market. The region is witnessing high growth in enterprise content management market due to growing technological advancement in cloud, analytics and mobile technologies.

