Virtual Private Cloud Market Worth 50 Billion USD by 2023 at 26% CAGR: Declares MRFR

Virtual Private Cloud Market, By Delivery Model (Software, Platform, Infrastructure), By Organization Size (SMBs, SMEs, Large Enterprises) and By Vertical

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 7, 2017

In this rapidly changing world of technology, virtual private cloud market is projected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. Exponential growth in the amount of data consumed by individuals and organizations is the major factor driving the growth of Virtual Private Cloud Market.

As compared to other regions, the Virtual Private Cloud Market in North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of virtual private cloud market. This is owing to the presence of large number of cloud service providers and technological advancements in that region. In addition to this the region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows higher penetration of devices which ultimately provides high speed connectivity and is expected to be a major factor for the growth of virtual private cloud market.

The virtual private cloud market is growing rapidly over 26% of CAGR and is expected to reach at approx. USD 50 billion by the end of forecast period.

Virtual Private Cloud Market Players:

• Amazon Web Services (U.S.)

• HP (U.S.)

• IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Google, Inc. (U.S.)

• VMware, Inc. (U.S.)

• Oracle (U.S.)

• Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

• Red Hat, Inc. (U.S.)

• NetApp, Inc. (U.S.)

Virtual Private Cloud Market Segmentation

The virtual private cloud market has been segmented on the basis of delivery model, organization size and vertical. The delivery model segment is further bifurcated into software delivery model, platform delivery model, infrastructure delivery model and others. Increasing investments by private cloud network companies is one major factor driving the growth of virtual private cloud market.

Market Research Analysis:

The global virtual private cloud market, by geography, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Others. In the global virtual private cloud market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness relatively faster adoption and hence is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Within Asia Pacific, virtual private cloud market is projected to contribute faster to the growth of revenue backed by increasing demand for cloud platforms and cost-efficient cloud services in countries such as Japan, China and India.

Across Europe, countries including Germany, France and the U.K. are anticipated to drive the growth of virtual private cloud market. In Europe, the presence of advanced infrastructure with the increasing adoption of cloud computing and technological advancements in numerous countries is driving the market growth of virtual private cloud market. The small and medium enterprises market in Europe region contributed for larger share of revenue of virtual private cloud market. North America is followed by Europe in terms of market share and growth rate in virtual private cloud market.

Intended Audience

- Technology investors

- Research/Consultancy firms

- Technology providers

- Infrastructure providers

- Managed service providers

- Cloud storage providers

- Cloud Service Provider

