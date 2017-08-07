Smart Lecture Capture System Market 2017 Leading Growth Drivers, Analytical Insights, Forthcoming Developments

Smart Lecture Capture System Market

Smart Lecture Capture System Market By Component (Hardware-Software), By Deployment (On-premises, Cloud), By Service Type (Training, Professional), By End-users

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

Smart lecture capture system is used to record lectures so that it can be saved in the databases. The smart lecture capture system is a type of smart education system. The factors contributing to the growth of the market are growing demand for technologically advanced devices, increasing demand for e-learning and government initiatives. The market is expected to have high growth over the forecast period.

Global Smart Lecture Capture System Market is expected to reach approximately USD 10 billion by the end of 2023 with 26% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Smart Lecture Capture System Market Players:

• Panopto (US)

• Kaltura, Inc. (US)

• Echo360, Inc. (US)

• Crestron Electronics, Inc. (US)

• Sonic Foundry, Inc. (US)

• VBrick (US)

• VIDIZMO LLC (US)

• UbiCast (France)

• YuJa Corporation (US)

• McGraw-Hill Education, Inc. (US)

• Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

• Telestream, LLC (US)

According to Market Research Future, market has been segmented into component, deployment, services, end-users and region.

On the basis of deployment, the market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud based. Out of these, cloud based deployment accounted for the largest market share. The reason is attributed to cloud being one of the most effective technologies which have a good impact on the business line. Also, the growing adoption of cloud based solutions for these systems and the various features offered by them such as flexibility, reliability and low cost among others.

On the basis of services, the market can bifurcated into training, maintenance and professional among others. Out of these, training and maintenance accounted for the largest market share because of flexibility to create and deliver course according to the requirements.

On the basis of end-users, the Smart Lecture Capture System Market has been segmented into banking & finance, manufacturing, government, it & telecommunications, energy & utilities, healthcare, automotive, media & entertainment among others.

On the basis of region, the market has been bifurcated into North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world.

Market Research Future Analysis

The global smart lecture capture system market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Educational institutes segment of smart lecturer capture market globally drives the market. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years.

North America region accounted for the largest market share because of the technological advancements, increasing demand for smart education system and growing demand for distance learning courses. Also, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2017-2023. The region is attributed to the government initiatives and the growth in digitalization.

