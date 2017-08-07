Content Analytics Market: Complete Study of Current Trends, Industry Growth Drivers Analysis

Content Analytics Market

Content Analytics Market By Application (Web Analytics, Text Analytics, Social Media Analytics, Speech Analytics), By Deployment (Cloud, OnPremise), By Vertical

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region is generating highest market share in the content analytics market owing to better network infrastructure, digitization and higher technology implementation. Digitization in North America is mainly due to the invention of advanced technology and economies benefitting from it. North America region is leading due to presence of major players from the region in the Content Analytics Market. The implementation of content analytics solution by both small and medium enterprises is increasing rapidly, especially one into retail sector. The content analytics is gaining demand as organization seek to improve their business growth by shifting from on-premise to cloud based solutions. The initial low cost, saving amount spent on infrastructure, automatic software upgrading and seamless integration is driving the market of cloud based content analytics market.

Global Content Analytics Market Worth USD 6 Billion by 2023 growing at 22% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Content Analytics Market Players:

• International Business Machine Corporation (U.S.)

• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

• Adobe Systems, INC. (U.S.)

• Clarabridge, INC. (U.S.)

• Interactive Intelligence Group, INC. (U.S.)

• Opentext Corporation (Canada)

• Verint Systems (U.S.)

• Nice Systems LTD. (Israel)

• SAP SE (Germany)

• SAS Institute, INC. (U.S.)

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3956

Content Analytics Market Segmentation

The content analytics market has been segmented on the basis of deployment, application and vertical. The cloud based content analytics solution provides search filters in terms of website traffic, most popular site and measure campaign performance. Cloud solution enable organization by providing drag and drop function and offers roll-based workflow. The study indicates that growing demand of digitally stored data and cloud computing is driving the on-premise deployment service.

Market Research Analysis:

The content analytics market in North America region is growing due to high adoption of cloud solutions by enterprise and need to improve information governance in organizations. According to the study, the content analytics market will show rapid growth in Europe region. Asia-Pacific market is estimated to be one of the fastest growing market as it is continuously investing into research and development of content analytics market and growing e-commerce trends to attract more customers is driving content analytics market in the region. Increasing population, and growing IT landscape is boosting the market in the region. The region is witnessing high adoption of content analytics tools by small and large enterprises. Developing countries such as India and China are adopting content analytics software at a large scale owing to increasing e-commerce industries, competitive advantage, growing retail sector that is boosting the market in the region. By vertical segment, BFSI and retail sector is driving the content analytics market. The region is witnessing high growth in content analytics market due to growing technological advancement in cloud, analytics and mobile technologies.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/content-analytics-market-3956

Intended Audience

- Investors and consultants

- System Integrators

- Government Organizations

- Research/Consultancy firms

- Technology solution providers

- IT Solution Providers

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our Content s to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.