Global Car Rental Insustry 2017: What Factors Affecting The Strength of Competition in Market?

SUMMARY

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled "Car Rental Global Industry Guide".

Global Car Rental industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2012-16, and forecast to 2021). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global car rental market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

- The car rental market is defined as revenues generated by car rental companies for self-drive cars for hire. The market value is mainly made up car rentals for business and leisure purposes. Other includes insurance rentals and replacements. Market volumes represent the size of the rental car fleet within the respective countries. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report were calculated using constant 2015 annual average exchange rates.

- The global car rental industry is expected to generate total revenues of $74,149.3m in 2016, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% between 2012 and 2016.

- The clear leader in global car rentals is the US with 46.5% share of the revenue which is substantially bigger than whole continents. Europe equates to 24.1% and Asia-Pacific equates to 20.6% and is only comparable to the US when combined.

- Industry consumption volume is forecast to increase with a CAGR of 5.1% between 2012-2016, to reach a total of 6,325.3 thousand fleet size in 2016.

Scope

- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global car rental market

- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global car rental market

- Leading company profiles reveal details of key car rental market players’ global operations and financial performance

- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global car rental market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Key points to buy

- What was the size of the global car rental market by value in 2016?

- What will be the size of the global car rental market in 2021?

- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global car rental market?

- How has the market performed over the last five years?

- What are the main segments that make up the global car rental market?

Table of Contents

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Market value

Market value forecast

Market volume

Market volume forecast

Category segmentation

Geography segmentation

Introduction

What is this report about?

Who is the target reader?

How to use this report

Definitions

Global Car Rental

Market Overview

Market Data

..CONTINUED

