Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market 2017 - Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers and Trends by Forecast 2023

Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market

Digital Transaction Management Market By Component (Services), By Type (Authentication, e-Signature, Non-Repudiation, Workflow Automation), By Application

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

In this rapidly changing world of technology, digital transaction management market is projected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. Owing to increasing demand for cloud based services and growing digitization has led to a tremendous increase in the growth of digital transaction management market.

As compared to other regions, the Digital Transaction Management Market in North America is expected to witness significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of digital transaction management market. This is owing to the presence of large number of established key players in that region. In addition to this, the region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows higher penetration of devices and ultimately provides high speed connectivity. This is expected to be a major factor for the growth of digital transaction management market.

The Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market is growing rapidly over 31% of CAGR and is expected to reach at approx. USD 125 Billion by the end of forecast period.

DTM Market Players:

• Apple (U.S.)

• IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• Sony Corporation (Japan)

• Intel (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Oracle (U.S.)

• HP (U.S.)

• eSignLive (Canada)

• DocuSign Inc. (U.S.)

• ThinkSmart (U.S.)

Market Research Analysis:

The global digital transaction management market, by geography, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. In the global digital transaction management market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness relatively faster adoption and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions. Within Asia Pacific, digital transaction management market is projected to contribute faster to the growth of revenue backed by increasing demand for cloud based services and growing demand for workflow automation in countries such as Japan, China and India.

Across Europe, countries including Germany, France and the U.K. are anticipated to drive the growth of DTM Market. In Europe, the rising demand for dynamic learning environment is the major driving factor for the growth of digital transaction management market. The presence of advanced infrastructure and growing adoption of digital technology in numerous countries are other factors driving the market growth of digital transaction management market.

Digital transaction management market in the South America region is anticipated to witness relatively slower market growth. However, Brazil and Argentina among other countries are projected to witness slow yet steady growth. Digital transaction management market in Middle East and Africa occupies a relatively smaller pie of the global Digital transaction management market.

DTM Market Segmentation

The digital transaction management market has been segmented on the basis of component, type and application. The component segment is further bifurcated into hardware, software and services. Digital transaction management basically falls under the category of cloud based services. Increasing adoption of cloud services is one major factor driving the growth of digital transaction management market.

Intended Audience

- Technology Investors

- Research/Consultancy Firms

- Cloud Service Providers

- Security Service Providers

- Managed Service Providers

- Cloud Storage Providers

- Infrastructure Providers

