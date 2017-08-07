LNG Regasification Industry by Manufacturers, Production and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2021

LNG Regasification Market 2017 – By Analyzing the Performance of Various Competitors 2021

PUNE, INDIA, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune, India, 7thAugust 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “H2 2017 Global Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook for LNG Regasification Terminals - India and China Impel Global Capacity Growth”.

Summary

Globally, LNG regasification capacity is expected to grow by 44% during the outlook period 2017-2021. Asia and Europe lead globally with the highest planned regasification capacity additions and capital spending on planned and announced projects over the next four years. Among countries, India leads in terms of planned regasification capacity additions while China in terms of capex. Al-Zour in Kuwait is the largest planned terminal globally, both in terms of capacity and capex among planned LNG regasification terminals.

Scope

- Historical LNG regasification capacities data from 2011 to 2016, outlook up to 2021

- Annual breakdown of capital expenditure on the planned and announced (new build) regasification projects for the period 2017 to 2021

- Planned and announced regasification capacity additions and capital expenditure by key countries and companies at global level

- Capital expenditure on the planned and announced (new build) regasification projects by region, key countries and companies

- Details of the planned, announced, stalled and canceled global LNG regasification projects up to 2021

Reasons to buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on the regasification projects globally

- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the global LNG regasification industry

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecasts of regasification projects data

- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about the global planned and announced regasification projects

- Keep abreast of key planned and announced global regasification projects

- Assess your competitor’s planned and announced regasification projects and capacities

- Assess your competitor’s planned refinery projects and capacities

Table of Content: Key Points

1. Table of Contents 1

1.1. List of Tables 2

1.2. List of Figures 4

2. Global LNG Regasification Outlook 7

2.1. Key Highlights 7

2.2. Major Regasification Project Announcements 8

2.3. Stalled Regasification Project 8

2.4. Major Regasification Project Cancellations 9

2.5. LNG Regasification Capacity and Capex Outlook in Africa 16

2.6. LNG Regasification Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia 18

2.7. LNG Regasification Capacity and Capex Outlook in Caribbean 20

2.8. LNG Regasification Capacity and Capex Outlook in Central America 22

2.9. LNG Regasification Capacity and Capex Outlook in Europe 24

2.10. LNG Regasification Capacity and Capex Outlook in Former Soviet Union 26

2.11. LNG Regasification Capacity and Capex Outlook in Middle East 28

2.12. LNG Regasification Capacity and Capex Outlook in North America 30

2.13. LNG Regasification Capacity and Capex Outlook in Oceania 32

2.14. LNG Regasification Capacity and Capex Outlook in South America 33

2.15. Global Regasification Capacity Additions through New and Existing Terminals by Region 35

2.16. Global Planned and Announced (New-Build) Regasification Terminals 36

2.17. Global Stalled (New-Build) Regasification Terminals 45

3. Appendix 47

3.1. Abbreviations 47

3.2. Methodology 47

3.2.1. Coverage 47

3.2.2. Secondary Research 47

…Continued

