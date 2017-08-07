Wind Power in India Market 2017 - Identify Opportunities and Challenges 2030

.

Wind Power in India Market 2017 – By Analyzing the Performance of Various Competitors

Summary

"Wind Power in India, Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2017 - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles" is the latest report the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the wind power market in India.

The report provides in depth analysis on global renewable power market and global wind power market with forecasts up to 2030. The report analyzes the power market scenario in India (includes conventional thermal, nuclear, large hydro and renewable energy sources) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2030. The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes wind, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2006 to 2030 in India wind power market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to wind power is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

Scope

The report analyses global renewable power market, global wind power (Onshore and Offshore) market, India power market, India renewable power market and India wind power market. The scope of the research includes -

- A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

- An overview on global renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends, generation trends and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources. The information is covered for the historical period 2006-2016 (unless specified) and forecast period 2016-2030.

- Renewable power sources include wind (both onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic (PV), concentrated solar power (CSP), small hydropower (SHP), biomass, biogas and geothermal.

- Detailed overview of the global wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity split by major hydropower countries in 2016 and key owners information of various regions.

- Power market scenario in India and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewable energy sources) with forecasts up to 2030.

- An overview on India renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2006-2030), generation trends(2006-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2016.

- Detailed overview of India wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming wind projects.

- Deal analysis of India wind power market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

- Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of renewable power sources in general and wind power in particular.

- Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Reasons to buy

- The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

- Identify key growth and investment opportunities in India wind power market.

- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for wind power market.

- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential.

- Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

- Identify key partners and business development avenues.

- Understand and respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects.

Table of Content: Key Points

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 5

1.2 List of Figures 7

2 Executive Summary 9

2.1 Fall in OECD Countries’ Carbon Emission despite a Global Rise during 2010-2015 9

2.2 Technological Advancements and Government Support Driving Global Renewable Power Installations 9

2.3 Top 10 Countries Account for Over 85% of Wind Power Capacity 9

2.4 Thermal Power is the Dominant Source in the Power Mix 10

2.5 Wind Power Market to Witness Significant Growth during Forecast Period 11

3 Introduction 12

3.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2016 12

3.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2025 14

3.3 Wind Power, Global, Technology Definition and Classification 16

3.4 Wind Power Market, Technology Overview 17

3.5 Wind Power Market, Turbine Components 17

3.6 Report Guidance 19

4 Renewable Power Market, Global, 2006 - 2030 20

4.1 Renewable Power Market, Global, Overview 20

4.2 Renewable Power Market, Global, Installed Capacity, 2006-2030 21

4.2.1 Renewable Power Market, Global, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source Type, 2006-2030 21

…Continued

