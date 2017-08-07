Medical Second Opinion 2017 Global Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Service Review, Key Players and Forecast to 2022

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Second Opinion Service is the additional consultation taken by the patient after the primary diagnosis. The patient can opt for a medical second opinion if the patient feels dissatisfied with the diagnosis or if there is a need for further validation in case of some serious surgical procedures. There has been an upward surge in medical second opinion services mainly due to financial, health and legal costs involved in the treatment. The increased need for improved diagnosis and treatment planning, reducing the financial cost, and ease of interaction is expected to propel the market growth in the forecast period.

This report gives an in-depth segmentation of the market By Type of Disorders and Service Providers. It is also segmented by End-Use Verticals and key Geographic Regions like Americas, Europe and Asia-pacific. The market is also segregated on the basis of Service Providers such as Hospitals, Medical Second Opinion companies and Health Insurance companies.

The need for a medical second opinion is high in the case of chronic ailments such as Neurological disorders, Ocular disorders, pulmonary disorders, and Nephrological disorders. Patients diagnosed with cancer are the major customers for second opinion service providers, owing to the high cost of treatment and complexity of the treatment procedures.

Medical Second Opinion market is analyzed on a global level. Americas will lead the market during the forecast period till 2021 due to high adoption rate by the users, high incidence rate for chronic diseases such as Diabetes and Cancer, Medicare coverage and favorable market environment for startup growth. Asia-Pacific has witnessed the highest growth rate in the light of improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness about the concept of Medical Second Opinion. The increasing instances of diagnostic failure coupled with huge investments in mobile and e-healthcare systems will propel the market growth.

The major players documented in this report are:

Johns Hopkins,

Cleveland Clinic,

HCA Hospitals,

Best Doctors Inc.

Penn Medicine.

The methodology for estimating the Medical Second Opinion market involved the conventional utilization of medical second opinion service supply and demand in the industries. There are several segmentations involved in the report based on disorders and service providers. Research interviews were conducted with senior executives and/or managers of leading hospitals such as Cleveland Clinic and Johns Hopkins Medicine. These Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) were then provided a questionnaire to gather quantitative and qualitative inputs on their operations, performance, strategies and views on the overall market, including key developments and technology trends.

