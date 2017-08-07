Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Caprolactam Market 2017 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2022”.

Caprolactam Market 2017

Executive Summary

This report studies the Caprolactam market's development status and future trend in Japan, focuses on top players in Japan, also splits Caprolactam market by type and by applications, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.

The major players include

Fibrant(NL)

BASF(DE)

Sinopec(CN)

UBE(JP)

CPDC(TW)

AdvanSix(US)

Capro(ZA)

Lanxess(DE)

DOMO Chemicals(DE)

Sumitomo Chemical(JP)

KuibyshevAzot(RU)

Grodno Khimvolokno(BY)

Grupa Azoty(PL)

Alpek(MX)

Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals(IN)

Hengyi(CN)

Shandong Haili Chemical(CN)

Hongye Group(CN)

Fujian Tianchen(CN)

Luxi Chemical(CN)

Honeywell(US)

DSM(NL)

Toray Industries(JP)

Jinchangsheng Chemical(CN)

Zouping Runzi Chemical(CN)

Dezhou Aonong Biological(CN)

Dalian Baotai Chemical(CN)

Wuhan Well Sailing Industry(CN)

Juancheng Elite Industry(CN)

Hebei Sanyuanjiuqi Fertilizer(CN)



Geographically, this report splits the Japan market into 5 regions:

Tokyo

Yokohama

Osaka

Nagoya

Others

On the basis of product, the Caprolactam market is primarily split into

Caprolactam Market, by Purity

99.9%

Caprolactam Market, by Production Process

Cyclohexanone Hydroxylamine Method

SNIA

PNC

Phenol Method

Others

Caprolactam Market, by Phase

Liquid

Solid

Key Applications

Synthetic Materials

Paint

Medicine

Scientific

Others



