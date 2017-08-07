Caprolactam Market 2017 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2022
Caprolactam Market 2017 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2022
Executive Summary
This report studies the Caprolactam market's development status and future trend in Japan, focuses on top players in Japan, also splits Caprolactam market by type and by applications, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.
The major players include
Fibrant(NL)
BASF(DE)
Sinopec(CN)
UBE(JP)
CPDC(TW)
AdvanSix(US)
Capro(ZA)
Lanxess(DE)
DOMO Chemicals(DE)
Sumitomo Chemical(JP)
KuibyshevAzot(RU)
Grodno Khimvolokno(BY)
Grupa Azoty(PL)
Alpek(MX)
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals(IN)
Hengyi(CN)
Shandong Haili Chemical(CN)
Hongye Group(CN)
Fujian Tianchen(CN)
Luxi Chemical(CN)
Honeywell(US)
DSM(NL)
Toray Industries(JP)
Jinchangsheng Chemical(CN)
Zouping Runzi Chemical(CN)
Dezhou Aonong Biological(CN)
Dalian Baotai Chemical(CN)
Wuhan Well Sailing Industry(CN)
Juancheng Elite Industry(CN)
Hebei Sanyuanjiuqi Fertilizer(CN)
Geographically, this report splits the Japan market into 5 regions:
Tokyo
Yokohama
Osaka
Nagoya
Others
On the basis of product, the Caprolactam market is primarily split into
Caprolactam Market, by Purity
99.9%
Caprolactam Market, by Production Process
Cyclohexanone Hydroxylamine Method
SNIA
PNC
Phenol Method
Others
Caprolactam Market, by Phase
Liquid
Solid
Key Applications
Synthetic Materials
Paint
Medicine
Scientific
Others
