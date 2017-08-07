International Wholesale Carriers Market 2017–By Identifying the Key Market Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “International Wholesale Carriers - New Business Models & Growth Drivers in the Digital Transformation Era”.

"International Wholesale Carriers - New Business Models & Growth Drivers in the Digital Transformation Era", a thematic research report by examines the changing dynamics, the new growth drivers and business models of the global international wholesale industry. It lays out, for international carriers, the critical considerations and strategic options for taking the journey to the wholesaler of the future, from the business model drivers to the necessary portfolio evolution requirements.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1271550-international-wholesale-carriers-new-business-models-growth-drivers-in-the-digital

Data and insights are derived through a mix of secondary research, qualitative primary research and industry databases and expert analysis.

The report is structured as follows –

- Market Context: Winds of Change in the Global Telecoms Industry. This section provides an analysis of the current and future dynamics shaping the telecom industry, from data traffic explosion to IoT, cloud and virtualized networks.

- The Evolving Global Wholesale Market. Here we examine the impact of the changing telecom industry dynamics on the global wholesale market, in terms of revenues, margins, traffic and growth drivers. We also look at the evolving nature of demand for wholesale services.

- Positioning for a Wholesale Future: An Assessment of Strategic Options. This section defines the different wholesale carrier strategic groups - based on their portfolio breadth, network depth and business purpose - then assesses and lays down the different strategic options - in terms of business models and strategic actions- available to each group to position itself successfully for a wholesale future.

- The Changing Nature of Wholesale Service Portfolios. Along with the strategic positioning options detailed in section 3, here, we give an overview of how wholesale portfolios should evolve and expand to meet the new demand dynamics coming from traditional and new customers.

- Case studies: Telco approaches to digital transformation. We continue with a review of the strategies, positioning and product portfolio of a number of carriers that have started their journey to the wholesaler of the future, along with others that urgently need to.

- Key findings and recommendations. We conclude the report with a set of key findings and recommendations on the international wholesale industry’s evolving dynamics, new growth drivers and business models, and we also provide strategic recommendations for international carriers to position themselves for growth.

Scope

- The global telecoms industry is in a state of transition, retail telco providers are seeing their models disrupted by a series of systemic threats and new digital opportunities. These winds of change are impacting global wholesale providers, as traffic fundamentals and traditional economics get upended and as the nature of the wholesale demand changes. Global wholesalers need to evolve towards new business models and service portfolio in order to unlock the new wholesale growth drivers in the digital transformation era.

- Traditional wholesale voice traffic margins have been in persistent decline over the past three years, this has put substantial pressure on carriers to accelerate their rollout of new services. The explosion of data traffic, by contrast, is breathing new life into the wholesale business. Network services and managed services segments have become strategically vital to the outlook of many players.

- Wholesale providers face sustained demand from traditional customers whose requirements are rising in complexity (e.g. pay-as-you go billing, dynamic bandwidth allocation). There is also the emergence of new demand channels from retail providers of various stripes (Cloud providers, MVNOs, OTTs, MNCs).

- As they seek to transform, the strategic options available to wholesale providers are a function of each individual player’s strategic position in the wholesale market, the depth of their product portfolio, the reach and depth of their network - and most critically, their overall business purpose.

- Depending on the wholesale carrier group, the strategic options may include actions such as portfolio expansion, M&As, reducing exposure to voice, targeted investments, units combination, new pricing structures. These are thoroughly detailed in the report.

Key points to buy

- The report examines the changing dynamics, the new growth drivers and business models of the global international wholesale industry.

- The report provides valuable insights and recommendations for international carriers on the critical considerations and strategic options for taking the journey to the wholesaler of the future and position for growth.

- The report’s case studies provide real examples of market approaches, postitionning, product portfolios and strategies being employed by a number of carriers that have started their journey to the wholesaler of the future, along with others that urgently need to.

Table of Contents

Table of contents 3

List of exhibits 6

Executive summary 8

Section 1: Market Context - Winds of Change in the Global Telecoms Industry 10

The global telecoms industry is in a state of transition 11

Data explosion and the OTT disruption 12

Migration to the cloud and virtualized networks 13

Getting ready for a new world: IoT growth 14

…..CONTINUED

For accessing accurate and deep understanding and to gain latest insights and key developments in the area of your interest, we also have a list of conferences in which you will be interested in, for more information, cordially check

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/conferences

For updating knowledge or for thoroughly understanding various terminologies, we also have vast list of seminars for your reference, for more information cordially check

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/seminars