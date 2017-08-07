Ice Cream Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2021
Global Ice Cream Market Research Report 2017 Analysis and Forecast to 2021
PUNE, INDIA, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune, India, 7thAugust 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “Opportunities in the Global Ice Cream Sector: Analysis of Opportunities Offered by High Growth Economies”.
Summary
"Opportunities in the Global Ice Cream Sector", report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global Ice Cream sector as part of our global series. It includes an analysis on global Ice Cream sector with consumption analysis highlighted for all regions. The report also identifies high potential countries by regions that have been identified by creating a risk-reward analysis with multiple parameters.
The global Ice Cream sector was valued at US$149.3 billion in 2016. North America was the leading region in 2016 whilst Eastern Europe is forecast to record the fastest value CAGR during 2016-2021. Growing population, rising urbanization rate, and improving economy will remain the primary macroeconomic factors driving the sector globally. Ice Cream with Health & Wellness attributes increased from 8.3% of global value sales in 2011 to 8.8% in 2016. On Trade was the leading distribution channel, while Flexible Packaging was the most commonly used package material in the Ice Cream sector, accounting for 56.7% of the volume share in 2016.
Scope
- The report provides an overview of global and regional markets covering - Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting sector size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the region.
- It also identifies top ten high potential countries and provides deep dive analysis of top two countries in each region.
- The report draws on the sector data by analyzing key distribution channels for Ice Cream in the global market. Sector data is also used for studying the level of competition in the sector by identifying the top brands at a global and regional level with insights on sector shares of private label products.
- The report also includes insights on Health & Wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall Ice Cream sector at global and regional level during 2011-2021.
Reasons to buy
- To have a thorough fact based analysis with information about the global Ice Cream sector across the six regions in value terms and the underlying factors that are driving the sales
- To gain confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the global Ice Cream sector and to identify high potential countries over the next 5 years
- The analysts have placed a significant emphasis on the mega trends that drive consumer choice and will provide a clear picture about the future opportunities that can be explored across the region, resulting in revenue expansion
- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the Ice Cream sector at global and regional level with information about their sector share, business descriptions and product profiles.
Table of Content: Key Points
Executive Summary
Sector Overview
Current scenario and future outlook
Global Ice Cream sector overview - what are the growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors
Regional Ice Cream sector overview - what are the growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors
Key challenges in the global Ice Cream sector
Shift in food Consumption Patterns
Change in consumption levels in the overall food industry, 2011-2021
Reasons for shift in consumption patterns
Identifying high potential countries
Analysis of 10 countries on the basis of Risk-Reward analysis (market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure)
Analysis across regions - Asia Pacific, MEA, North America, Latin America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe
High potential country analysis
Future outlook
Health & Wellness Analysis - Global and Regional Level
Case Studies
Competitive Landscape
Leading brands by region
Leading brands by market
Market Share of Private Label
Key Distribution Channels
Share of key distribution channels - global and regional level
…Continued
