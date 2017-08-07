Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market 2017 Key Players, Share, Industry Size, Analysis and Forecast to 2022

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

PUNE, INDIA , August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market

This report studies the global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) market, analyzes and researches the Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 
Anboto Group 
[24]7 Customer Inc. 
Apple Inc. 
Clara Labs 
Artificial Solutions 
CodeBaby Corp. 
CX Company 
Creative Virtual Ltd. 
eGain Communications 
Existor 
Eidoserve Inc. 
Google 
Intel Corporation 
IBM Corporation 
InteliWISE S.A. 
Next IT Corporation 
Nuance Communications 
Microsoft Corporation 
Oracle Corporation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) can be split into 
Speech Recognition 
Text-to-Speech Recognition

Market segment by Application, Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) can be split into 
BFSI 
Automotive 
IT & Telecom 
Retail 
Healthcare

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 
1 Industry Overview of Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) 
1.1 Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Overview 
1.1.1 Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market by Type 
1.3.1 Speech Recognition 
1.3.2 Text-to-Speech Recognition 
1.4 Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 BFSI 
1.4.2 Automotive 
1.4.3 IT & Telecom 
1.4.4 Retail 
1.4.5 Healthcare

2 Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 Anboto Group 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 [24]7 Customer Inc. 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 Apple Inc. 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 Clara Labs 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 Artificial Solutions 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 CodeBaby Corp. 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 CX Company 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 Creative Virtual Ltd. 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 
3.9 eGain Communications 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.9.5 Recent Developments 
3.10 Existor 
3.10.1 Company Profile 
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.10.4 Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.10.5 Recent Developments 
3.11 Eidoserve Inc. 
3.12 Google 
3.13 Intel Corporation 
3.14 IBM Corporation 
3.15 InteliWISE S.A. 
3.16 Next IT Corporation 
3.17 Nuance Communications 
3.18 Microsoft Corporation 
3.19 Oracle Corporation

