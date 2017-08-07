Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market 2017 Key Players, Share, Industry Size, Analysis and Forecast to 2022

Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market

Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Global 2017 Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and analysis of Top Key Player Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA , August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market

This report studies the global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) market, analyzes and researches the Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Anboto Group

[24]7 Customer Inc.

Apple Inc.

Clara Labs

Artificial Solutions

CodeBaby Corp.

CX Company

Creative Virtual Ltd.

eGain Communications

Existor

Eidoserve Inc.

Google

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

InteliWISE S.A.

Next IT Corporation

Nuance Communications

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) can be split into

Speech Recognition

Text-to-Speech Recognition

Market segment by Application, Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) can be split into

BFSI

Automotive

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA)

1.1 Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Overview

1.1.1 Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market by Type

1.3.1 Speech Recognition

1.3.2 Text-to-Speech Recognition

1.4 Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 BFSI

1.4.2 Automotive

1.4.3 IT & Telecom

1.4.4 Retail

1.4.5 Healthcare

2 Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

