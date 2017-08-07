Oilfield Service Global Market 2017 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Global Oilfield Services Market

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Oilfield Service Market 2017 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share and Forecast to 2022” to their research database.

PUNE, INDIA , August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Oilfield Services Market

This report studies the global Oilfield Services market, analyzes and researches the Oilfield Services development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Baker Hughes Incorporated (U.S.)

Halliburton Company (U.S.)

Schlumberger Limited (U.S.)

Weatherford International

PLC (Switzerland)

Superior Energy Services (U.S.)

National OilWell Varco, Inc. (U.S.)

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1613092-global-oilfield-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Oilfield Services can be split into

Coiled Tubing Services

Well Completion Equipment & Services

Drilling & Completion Fluids Services

Drilling Waste Management Services

Oil Country Tubular Goods

Pressure Pumping Services

Well Intervention

Wireline Services

Market segment by Application, Oilfield Services can be split into

Onshore

Offshore

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global Oilfield Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Oilfield Services

1.1 Oilfield Services Market Overview

1.1.1 Oilfield Services Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Oilfield Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Oilfield Services Market by Type

1.3.1 Coiled Tubing Services

1.3.2 Well Completion Equipment & Services

1.3.3 Drilling & Completion Fluids Services

1.3.4 Drilling Waste Management Services

1.3.5 Oil Country Tubular Goods

1.3.6 Pressure Pumping Services

1.3.7 Well Intervention

1.3.8 Wireline Services

1.4 Oilfield Services Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Onshore

1.4.2 Offshore

2 Global Oilfield Services Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Oilfield Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Baker Hughes Incorporated (U.S.)

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Oilfield Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Halliburton Company (U.S.)

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Oilfield Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Schlumberger Limited (U.S.)

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Oilfield Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Weatherford International

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Oilfield Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 PLC (Switzerland)

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Oilfield Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Superior Energy Services (U.S.)

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Oilfield Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 National OilWell Varco, Inc. (U.S.)

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Oilfield Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

Continued………

Buy Now@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1613092