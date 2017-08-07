Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Oilfield Service Global Market 2017 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Oilfield Service Market 2017 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share and Forecast to 2022” to their research database.

This report studies the global Oilfield Services market, analyzes and researches the Oilfield Services development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 
Baker Hughes Incorporated (U.S.) 
Halliburton Company (U.S.) 
Schlumberger Limited (U.S.) 
Weatherford International 
PLC (Switzerland) 
Superior Energy Services (U.S.) 
National OilWell Varco, Inc. (U.S.) 

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Oilfield Services can be split into 
Coiled Tubing Services 
Well Completion Equipment & Services 
Drilling & Completion Fluids Services 
Drilling Waste Management Services 
Oil Country Tubular Goods 
Pressure Pumping Services 
Well Intervention 
Wireline Services

Market segment by Application, Oilfield Services can be split into 
Onshore 
Offshore

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global Oilfield Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 
1 Industry Overview of Oilfield Services 
1.1 Oilfield Services Market Overview 
1.1.1 Oilfield Services Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Oilfield Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Oilfield Services Market by Type 
1.3.1 Coiled Tubing Services 
1.3.2 Well Completion Equipment & Services 
1.3.3 Drilling & Completion Fluids Services 
1.3.4 Drilling Waste Management Services 
1.3.5 Oil Country Tubular Goods 
1.3.6 Pressure Pumping Services 
1.3.7 Well Intervention 
1.3.8 Wireline Services 
1.4 Oilfield Services Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Onshore 
1.4.2 Offshore

2 Global Oilfield Services Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Oilfield Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 Baker Hughes Incorporated (U.S.) 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Oilfield Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 Halliburton Company (U.S.) 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Oilfield Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 Schlumberger Limited (U.S.) 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Oilfield Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 Weatherford International 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Oilfield Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 PLC (Switzerland) 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Oilfield Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 Superior Energy Services (U.S.) 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Oilfield Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 National OilWell Varco, Inc. (U.S.) 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Oilfield Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments

Continued………

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional
Share This Story
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

