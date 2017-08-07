Automated Guided Vehicles Market is Forecasted to Grow at a CAGR Of 10.06% by 2022

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.06% over the forecast period to reach US$8.706 billion by 2022. Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) are typically used where a high volume of repetitive movement of material is required without any or little human interference. Rising concerns regarding workers’ safety coupled with stringent government regulations for the same is driving the demand for automated guided vehicles across various industry verticals globally. Growing warehousing and logistics industry is further fuelling the demand for AGVs in order to improve material tracking with computerized vehicles as well as reliable delivery of raw materials from warehouses to manufacturing units. In Europe, the demand for AGVs is escalating on account of rising labor costs while APAC Automatic Guided Vehicle market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth due to rapid industrialization, growing e-commerce sector, and increasing investment in infrastructure.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1009565-automated-guided-vehicles-market-forecasts-from-2017-to-2022

Research Methodology

The first section of the report deals with detailed research methodology for calculating market size and forecasts, secondary data sources used and the primary inputs which were taken for data validation. This section also outlines various segmentations which have been covered as part of the report.

Market Dynamics

Next section provides comprehensive market dynamics through an overview section along with growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities which exist in the current market. This section of the report also provides supplier and industry outlook as a whole; key industry, global and regional regulations which are determining the market growth and a brief technological aspect of automated guided vehicles. Complete industry analysis has also been covered by Porter’s five forces model as a part of this report section.

Segmentation

Thirdly, Global Automated Guided Vehicles market has been segmented by product, industry vertical and geography as below:

By Product

Towing Vehicles

Unit Load Vehicles

Fork Trucks

Hybrid Vehicles

Assembly Line Vehicles

Others

By Industry Vertical

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Chemical

Paper

Food and Beverage

Warehousing

Others

By Geography

Americas

North America

South America

Europe Middle East and Africa

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific

Market Players

Finally, competitive intelligence section deals with major players in the market, their market shares, growth strategies, products, financials, and recent investments among others. Key 5 industry players profiled as part of this section are Daifuku Co., Ltd., Swisslog Holding AG, Terex, DEMATIC, and BEUMER Corporation.

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1009565-automated-guided-vehicles-market-forecasts-from-2017-to-2022

Table Of Content

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Overview and Segmentations

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Restraints

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Supplier Outlook

4.6. Industry Outlook

4.7. Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis

4.8. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.9. Industry Regulations

4.10. Scenario Analysis

5. Global Automated Guided Vehicles Market Forecast by Product (US$ billion)

5.1. Towing Vehicles

5.2. Unit Load Vehicles

5.3. Fork Trucks

5.4. Hybrid Vehicles

5.5. Assembly Line Vehicles

5.6. Others

6. Global Automated Guided Vehicles Market Forecast by Industry Vertical (US$ billion)

6.1. Manufacturing

6.2. Healthcare

6.3. Chemical

6.4. Paper

6.5. Food and Beverage

6.6. Warehousing

6.7. Others

7. Global Automated Guided Vehicles Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)

7.1. Americas

7.1.1. North America

7.1.2. South America

7.2. Europe Middle East and Africa

7.2.1. Europe

7.2.2. Middle East and Africa

7.3. Asia Pacific

8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Market Share of Key Players

8.2. Investment Analysis

8.3. Recent Deals

8.4. Strategies of Key Players

9. Company Profiles

9.1. Daifuku Co., Ltd.

9.2. Swisslog Holding AG

9.3. Terex

9.4. DEMATIC

9.5. BEUMER Corporation

Purchase Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1009565