Balinese Artisans are Blessing Silver Mantra Pendant Line Offered by Beth Bell, Founder of Blossom B.L.I.S.S.
The Power of Intention That You Can Wear.
After leaving her corporate life, Beth felt it was essential to follow her life’s purpose. Once in Bali the magic unexpectedly drew her in and she became a full time resident designing more products for her Blossom B.L.I.S.S. collections.
It was the empowered hearts of the Balinese that drew Beth Bell into creating her collections on the blissful island of Bali. Quality being of utmost importance as each piece is Hand-Crafted by Balinese artisans and made from the highest quality 925 Sterling Silver. In partnership with her lead artisan Putu, the Blossom B.L.I.S.S. collections of jewelry are unique in that they are manufactured in workshops within family compounds. This allows for a unique infusion of love into each piece. While the Balinese support us to be able to wear the mantras close to our heart, consumers support them when purchasing the necklace as it provides opportunities to families in Putu’s village.
Beth Bell has taken the power of words in mantra’s and affirmations to another level by encouraging personal intention setting with over a dozen different Mini Mantra’s to choose from. Through personal experience, Beth realized that the unique infusion of love in the manufacturing process, high vibration of words and doing the personal ceremony to active the bars, created life-changing shifts that she wanted to share with the world. Her personal stories and the testimonial of customers from around the world have highlighted the power of wearing these unique necklaces.
About Blossom B.L.I.S.S.:
Founded in 2009, by Beth Bell, Blossom B.L.I.S.S. is a company focused on “empowering pure love and purpose” and to assist people in manifesting their desires to create a bliss filled life. The company supports the local families and villages near Ubud, Bali, Indonesia. Blossom B.L.I.S.S. is delivering inspirational gifts to help you bring your intentions to fruition.
To learn more about Beth Bell and the Blossom B.L.I.S.S. products including the Mini Mantra Word Bar Necklaces go to www. BlossomBLissBali.com
Blossom Bliss Bali Mini Mantra Necklace