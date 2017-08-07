Exclusive Party Cruise Celebrating “Suigei” Sake Featuring “DJ MAG”
120 VIP Guest will able to enjoy Suigei sake while dancing to the hottest beats played by DJ MAG on board a luxury cruiser in Tokyo Bay on September 9, 2017.
Sake has been long associated with Japanese food, and recently it has found more and more popularity outside of Japan. Suigei is one of the top sake brands in New York City and has a huge following in Japanese Ryotei’s and Top Eateries around the world. Suigei has won many awards in London, Paris, and other locations, not only for its taste but also for their modern designs of its bottles and labels.
Suigei wishes to further expand Japan’s sake culture from traditional Japanese restaurants to a wider audience, including upscale nightclubs, exclusive bars, and other non-Japanese eateries around the world. Can you imagine enjoying a club scene on the Tokyo Bay with sake, great food, and music?
If you can then you are in luck! On the 9 September, 120 VIP guests will come together to board an exclusive luxury cruiser as it sails the spectacular Tokyo Bay to enjoy premium Suigei sake, paired with amazing food and the hottest music by DJ MAG. This event will debut and showcase Suigei’s new sake product!
The cover charge is 10,000 yen per person, this includes all you can eat and drink. For the first 30 media representatives (maximum 2 people per media house) to contact us we will give you an exclusive media pass. Please contact us as soon as possible if you wish to join this amazing experience aboard a luxury cruiser in the Tokyo Bay on September 9, 2017, to enjoy Suigei Sake and DJ MAG’s beats.
This event is a prelude to the further development of Suigei’s international expansion into the United Kingdom and other key markets around the world, be on the look for more events in the near future.
For more inquiries, please contact:
Harry Hakuei Kosato (La Ditta Limited: hpc@laditta.jp / +81-90-3963-1674)
For more information about Suigei please see:
https://www.suigei-net.com/
Harry Hakuei Kosato
La Ditta Limited
+81-90-3963-1674
email us here