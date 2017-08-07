Dr. C. Norman Shealy of Shealy Wellness to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

If everyone followed the basic health habits, average life expectancy would be 100.” — Dr. C. Norman Shealy

FAIRGROVE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. C. Norman Shealy is the world’s leading expert in natural chronic pain relief solutions and the first physician to specialize in the resolution of chronic pain.

“A holistic approach to pain has been my focus for these many, many years,” says Dr. Shealy. “I have treated well over 30,000 people who have been failed by conventional medicine.”

A pioneer in developing safe and effective treatments for chronic pain, Dr. Shealy is considered the father of modern pain medicine. He is the inventor of both spinal cord stimulation and the TENS unit, both of which revolutionized the treatment of pain and remain the standard for managing chronic pain worldwide.

“Before spinal cord stimulation, neurosurgeons would cut the spinal cord with a razor blade. It was barbaric,” recalls Dr. Shealy. “After I introduced the spinal cord stimulator, every neurosurgeon wanted to do the procedure. That was the beginning of what got me into pain.”

In 1974, Dr. Shealy established Shealy Wellness to complement his frequent lectures on alternative pain treatments.

“I was seeing 400 patients from all over the world for spinal cord stimulation,” says Dr. Shealy. “These patients were so damaged by multiple surgeries and drugs that they were no longer candidates for anything conventional medicine had to offer.”

According to Dr. Shealy, a neurosurgeon by training, conventional medicine excels in acute illness and emergency medicine, but its approaches to chronic disease remain woefully inadequate.

“As early as 1971, I recognized that I personally would not want to see any physician that I knew if I had a chronic disease,” says Dr. Shealy. “I don’t trust any of it.”

As a result, Dr. Shealy says he has always taken a more common sense, humane approach to medicine.

“My father taught me common sense is the uncommon commodity. It makes sense to me to use common sense. If everyone followed the basic health habits, average life expectancy would be 100.”

50 years after the introduction of spinal cord stimulation, Dr. Shealy remains among the most forward-thinking physicians. Now 84, Dr. Shealy has passed the torch to Dr. Sergei Sorin to serve as medical director for Shealy Wellness and continue its legacy.

“I’m still active. But the future needs someone to keep it going.”

For more information on Dr. Norm Shealy, visit http://www.normshealy.com

