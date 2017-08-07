Local construction industry gears up to contribute to Garden Route rebuild

The Garden Route Rebuild Initiative will feature at the Cape Construction Expo 2017 and explain how local construction professionals can assist in the rebuild.

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From 23 to 24 August the Western Cape’s infrastructure leaders are convening to provide a gateway for doing more construction business in the province and further define the road-map for the province’s development pipeline at the Cape Construction Trade Expo 2017 taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Event highlights include a special appearance from the Garden Route Rebuild Initiative who will be there to comment on how local construction professionals can contribute to the Garden Route Rebuild Initiative and get an update on the plans for the rebuild.

The Garden Route Rebuild Initiative is committed to “building back better” to establish resilient homes and communities that are future-proofed against climate change and disasters and reflect the principle of sustainability.

In a recent statement issued by The Honourable Alan Winde, the Western Cape’s Minister of Economic Development, he shared, “the initiative is working closely with relevant provincial and national departments, such as the national Department of Environmental Affairs. In addition, each of the work streams will be inviting non-governmental organisations and experts to add their skills and resources to their efforts. It is only by combining the talents and dedication of everyone in the Garden Route that our challenges can be overcome.”

Solly Fourie, Head of Department, will represent the Western Cape Department of Economic Development at the Cape Construction Trade Expo, participating as a featured panellist during the Stakeholder Engagement Forum where crucial infrastructure conversations for the Western Cape will be held. Other panellists joining the discussion include Thando Mguli, Head of Department at the Western Cape Department of Human Settlements and a special guest speaker from the Garden Route Rebuild Initiative. All panellists will be on hand to answer critical questions about infrastructure delivery, long-term renewal plans being put in place and project proposals under consideration.

The Cape Construction Trade Expo is the Western Cape’s largest gathering of built environment professionals. With over 80 exhibitors, six dedicated zones in the exhibition showcasing concrete, construction, tools and equipment, mechanical, electrical and plumbing services, digital construction, surfaces and finishes, free hands-on technical training, CPD accredited capacity building workshops, networking opportunities and more.

With an audience including architects, engineers, contractors, quantity surveyors, government officials and more, the Cape Construction Trade Expo creates vital connections across the entire construction market value chain to contribute to local infrastructure development.

Other expo highlights include the Contractor’s Corner which provides free training to hundreds of small and medium sized contractors, a selection of free practical workshops offering Continuous Professional Development (CPD) hours to architects and quantity surveyors and over R50 000 worth of prizes to be won. There is something for the entire built environment value chain at the Cape Construction Trade Expo.

For more information go to www.cape-construction.co.za