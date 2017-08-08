NOTICE about 'The Storm, The Cajun Storm,' and 'In Search of Our Savior' by James Toups

Hope and Life Press

EAST LONGMEADOW, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hope and Life Press would like to inform the general public that the books (1) The Storm: A Time of Mercy, Choices and Hope; (2) The Cajun Storm: God’s Servant First; and (3) In Search of Our Savior by James A. Toups of Louisiana have been withdrawn from the market. At Hope and Life Press, any Catholic authors published under our aegis are required to maintain full adherence to the Magisterium of the Catholic Church. We thus wish to clarify that we dissociate ourselves completely from the presentation of the Catholic faith that Mr Toups has been of late setting forth and his three-time refusal, at the original time of this writing, to acknowledge and accept the valid Magisterium of Pope Francis.