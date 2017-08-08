TerraTherm and Nelson Enter MOU

This partnership brings advanced thermal remediation technology to Canada

This new partnership brings innovative solutions to the Canadian remediation market” — James Galligan, TerraTherm Senior Vice President of Operations

GARDNER, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TerraTherm, Inc. of Gardner Massachusetts USA (TerraTherm) and Nelson Environmental Remediation, Ltd. of Spruce Grove Alberta Canada (Nelson) have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to bring proprietary thermal remediation technology to select Canadian markets. The MOU is a first step toward a formal sublicense agreement, granting Nelson rights to patented technology exclusive to certain areas in Canada.

The scope of thermal technologies available from Nelson and TerraTherm is the most comprehensive on the market, including Thermal Conduction Heating (TCH), Electrical Resistance Heating (ERH), Steam Enhanced Extraction (SEE) or combinations of these technologies.

The exclusive Heated Box (HB1100) thermal technology for ex situ treatment on-site will also be offered to the Canadian market. In this method, contaminated soil is treated in batches in a thermal heating system on the surface, allowing the soil to be rapidly decontaminated and reused on the site itself.

Jim Engdahl, Nelson’s recently appointed CEO, says "This is one of the first steps in my new role to diversify Nelson’s remediation technology offerings worldwide.” Engdahl was appointed Director and CEO in March 2017.

“This new partnership brings innovative solutions to the Canadian remediation market,” says James Galligan, TerraTherm’s Senior Vice President of Operations. “The success of our continued international expansion is due in large part to the dedication of partners like Nelson. We choose only the most experienced remediation leaders to deliver our world class proprietary thermal technologies. No other thermal provider offers all mainstream in situ thermal remediation technologies as well as ex situ alternatives in- house,” explains Galligan.

About TerraTherm:

TerraTherm, Inc., a subsidiary of Cascade Environmental, is a worldwide leader in the development and implementation of in situ and on-site thermal remediation systems. TerraTherm designs, builds, and operates, from design to closure, Thermal Conduction Heating (TCH), Steam Enhanced Extraction (SEE), Electrical Resistance Heating (ERH), or combinations of such methods. For more information about TerraTherm, visit www.terratherm.com.

About Nelson

Nelson Environmental Remediation Ltd is a Western Canadian based environmental contractor specializing in soil remediation and contaminated site preparation and restoration. Nelson’s unique mobile, thermal soil remediation system is cost-effective, has a predictable timeline, eliminates liability issues attached to a site, and results in beneficial re-use soil. Nelson has successfully remediated contaminated sites worldwide over their 25-year history. Learn more about Nelson at www.nerglobal.com.