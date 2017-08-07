Gov. Cuomo’s Justice Center ‘special prosecutor’ found by two judges to be unconstitutional

Jonathan Carey "Champion for the Disabled" Born September 12,1993 Killed by caregivers on February 15,2007

The State agency spun by Governor Cuomo to give an appearance of reform to protect the disabled is being exposed for being a whitewash corrupt cover-up entity

Governor Cuomo’s Justice Center is a well run corruption scheme likened to the mafia which is actively involved in covering up most of the sexual assaults, rapes and deaths. ” — Michael Carey- Advocate for people with disabilities and their families

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rapists, pedophiles and individuals that physically harm and kill innocent children and adults with disabilities that live in residential care facilities and group homes throughout New York State are the ones being protected, not the people with special needs. Thankfully more is coming to light now in the courts and media to help move towards stopping this evil and well planned criminal and fraudulent scheme http://www.spotlightnews.com/news/2017/08/03/judge-bounces-second-sex-abuse-case-brought-by-justice-center/ and http://www.timesunion.com/news/article/Sex-abuse-charges-dismissed-amid-constitutional-11732611.php In New York State’s own words, as documented in the Jane Lynch affidavit, it is called “a coherent oversight scheme” as well as “a carefully cultivated understanding.” Here is how the protection scheme works; New York State has a carefully cultivated agreement with private providers and the unions to protect their workers involved in some of the most heinous and sick crimes against the most vulnerable amongst us. Instead of reporting physical and sexual assault crimes and deaths of the disabled to 911, everything must instead be reported to Gov. Cuomo’s Justice Center http://www.spotlightnews.com/news/2017/08/03/judge-bounces-second-sex-abuse-case-brought-by-justice-center/ . What Governor Cuomo did was set up a blatant discriminatory system that ensures that New Yorkers with disabilities are treated unequally when they are victims of crimes. Bypassing the 911 call systems is specifically to keep local police and emergency medical personnel from being able to immediately respond or ever to respond to; assist the victims, to investigate, to speak with witnesses and mandatory reporters, as well as the victim with the disability, to make written reports, to collect and retain all vital evidence and to swiftly make arrests. New York State’s “carefully cultivated agreement” promises to protect and shield these entities and people involved from litigation, but obviously also from criminal prosecutions. By keeping crimes including criminally negligent deaths internal and away from local police and all other local authorities ensures that vital documents and evidence does not exist. Almost anything can easily be covered-up when this occurs and that is exactly what is happening in New York State in staggering scope by the directive of Governor Andrew Cuomo. Gov. Cuomo set this fraudulent Justice Center scheme up to deceive people with disabilities, their families, the media and the general public. Hardly anything was reformed or changed for the better, but the exact opposite. Close to 8,000 calls are going into the wrongfully named New York State Justice Center abuse hotline for the disabled every month and between 11-13 deaths are reported on average every day. What is going on in New York State are liken to war crimes and atrocities we here that have occurred oversees. The New York State mental health care system as a whole is extremely dangerous and deadly and as I am writing what comes to mind is it's a killing field. The hell with the New York State and U.S. Constitution regarding equal protection of laws for 1,000,000 New Yorkers with disabilities is Governor Cuomo's attitude; I am the government he claims. So how does this evil, the unconstitutional, the human and civil rights violations continue to date is the question? You own everyone and all entities throughout the State is the answer. The only way this level of corruption and fraud continues is by the protection and silence of everyone under your authority, which Governor Cuomo has managed to date to be able to do. The scriptures tell us all an amazing truth that what is done in the dark will come into the light. Sometimes it takes a while for this to happen, especially when someone is an expert at controlling and dominating people and entities under ones control. The kingpin is Governor Cuomo, he is operating in this area surrounding the corrupt State’s mental health care system, which is a multi-billion dollar, a year business as a bully and dictator and he must be stopped. Thousands of sexual assaults, rapes and criminally negligent deaths of innocent children and adults with disabilities have been covered-up since Governor Cuomo set up his Justice Center scheme. Almost all of these horrific crimes never are reported to local police; County elected District Attorney’s or the County Medical Examiner or Coroner. Everyone reading this must understand the scope of the atrocities occurring here in New York State. Governor Cuomo actually thought he could get away with setting up his own ‘special prosecutor’ within his fraudulent Justice Center to bypass all the County elected prosecutors. To give some level of legitimacy the Justice Center has had to try to prosecute some people, but they don’t have the authority according to two judges that have thrown out two sexual assault cases. So most sexual predators, pedophiles and rapists remain in New York State’s mental health care system and able to violate and commit some of the most heinous crimes imaginable against vulnerable New Yorkers. It is time for multiple federal investigations and all people involved to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. It is time that New York State’s mental health care system which should have been genuinely reformed following Willowbrook and most certainly since the award winning New York Times “Abused & Used” investigative reporting series to actually be reformed and made safe http://www.nytimes.com/interactive/nyregion/abused-and-used-series-page.html . Countless innocent people are being raped and dying prematurely by the hands of people entrusted to care for them under Governor Cuomo’s watch. This gross darkness and evil must finally be stopped now.

The incredible life and tragic preventable death of Jonathan Carey, who was disabled, had autism, was non-verbal & only 13 when he was killed by his caregivers