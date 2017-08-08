Omar Gooding and Walter Franks Team Up for the BerryGood Films Production of Hey Mr. Postman
Hey Mr. Postman is about Brian Lincoln (Walter Franks), a slacker, who refuses to grow up and take real responsibility. He decides to become a postman.
Actor-Comedian Walter Franks is Brian Lincoln heading up a cast of veteran comedians in Hey Mr. Postman feature film.
Omar Gooding who plays Mack in Hey Mr. Postman is a quadruple threat in the entertainment industry as an actor, rapper, producer, and owner of Modo Entertainment TV Network.
Award-winning actress Paula Jai Parker, a native of Cleveland, Ohio, plays Ms. Kelly in Hey Mr. Postman which shoots in Cleveland in late summer 2017.
Paula Jai Parker, Anthony "AJ" Johnson, Rodney Perry and Liana Mendoza Round out the Production of the Feature Film that Begins August 31, 2017 in Cleveland, OH
The film stars Walter Franks (The Grinch Who Stole Christmas, Scream II, Boycott); Paula Jai Parker (Friday, Hustle & Flow, Hollywood Divas, Ray Donovan, Family Time); Omar Gooding (Baby Boy, Smart Guy, Family Time); Rodney Perry (Madea’s Big Happy Family, The Mo’Nique Show, Family Time); Anthony "AJ" Johnson (Friday and Menace II Society), and Liana Mendoza (Ray Donovan, G.I.Joe: The Rise of Cobra, Better Call Saul, American Horror Story, Zane Sex Chronicles).
"Hey Mr. Postman" focuses on slacker Brian Lincoln who refuses to grow up and take responsibility for his life. When he loses his job, Lincoln gets a hook up at the neighborhood post office where he learns just how challenging being the local mailman can be. Lincoln unwittingly finds himself in the middle of a missing person investigation for which he may be the key to solving it all.
"Hey Mr. Postman will deliver a sack of wit to urban America and comedy enthusiast around the world," said Franks who plays Lincoln. "It's gonna be a hot dose of funny straight to the veins." Franks is a veteran actor, stand-up comedian, and has written comedy material for Chris Tucker; Anthony Anderson; Steve Harvey; J. Anthony Brown; Richard Pryor with Paul Mooney (BET Interview); Jimmy Fallon; and D.L. Hughley.
"Comedy is in my blood," said Gooding (Mack) whose turning point in his film career was starring as Sweetpea in Paramount Pictures, “Baby Boy,” opposite Ving Rhames, Tyrese Gibson, Snoop Dogg, and Taraji P. Henson. "I look forward to working with long-time friends and colleagues to bring our fans a comedy classic."
Gooding plays Tony Stallworth, the star of the highly-rated sitcom, "Family Time," on Bounce TV, now in its fifth season. He is also a writer and producer on the show. In 2016, Gooding founded and launched Modo Entertainment TV Network in collaboration with One Shot Network and Celebrity Virtual Television Network. The trio of networks airs original programming along with other TV/Film projects on familiar platforms, such as, Google TV; Roku; Apple TV; Amazon Fire TV; and more. Gooding is the youngest son of an African American and Barbadian or " Basian" from Barbados father, Cuba Gooding, Sr., and an African American and Irish mother who were both singers and entertainers. His brother is Oscar-winner Cuba Gooding, Jr.
Award-winning actress Paula Jai Parker returns to her roots in Cleveland, OH as Ms.Kelly in Hey Mr. Postman. "It's my first time working in Cleveland and I'm glad my homeboys brought me back to my hometown to greet my family and long-time friends," said Parker.
The veteran cast is diverse and bring multiple skills to the story line.
"I am absolutely thrilled to be surrounded by some of the funniest comedic actors and bringing Jovanne aka Jovie to life!" said Liana Mendoza whose first language is Spanish, is a classically trained singer, dancer and stunt woman. "This is the first time in my nearly 10-year career that I am playing someone very similar to my real-life zany self." Mendoza's hilarious portrayal of Kim Kardashian on the Jimmy Kimmel show went viral. Mendoza can be seen in the Emmy-nominated TV series, "Better Call Saul."
"The writing is hilarious," said Perry who has opened for George Lopez, Cedric the Entertainer and Steve Harvey. Perry is preparing for his TV comedy special, "No More Mr. Nice Guy" and can also be seen as the host of Bounce TV's "Off the Chain!"
Hey Mr. Postman, written by newcomer Brian Berry, is also the executive producer. "Hey Mr. Postman ensemble cast will take audiences on a wild ride of unforgettable characters, belly laughs, and twists and turns," said Berry.
The comedic feature film will be directed by award-winning director, Mike Berry, best known for productions such as "Banger, If You Knew Better," and "3rd Floor West." Producers Skip Productions, Tina Hobbs who is also the casting director, and Curtis Elerson best known for “Paper In My Pockets,” "My Life Over The Top," and "Seeds Of Hip Hop." Elerson co-owns Modo Entertainment TV Network with Gooding.
Film production is slated to run from August 31, 2017 through September 20, 2017, and will primarily take place in the greater Cleveland, Ohio area. BerryGood Films has a "first look" distribution deal with several companies.
For cast interviews, please contact Marie Lemelle for Platinum Star PR at 213-276-7827 or info@platinumstarpr.com. For on-site press credentials, contact Curtis Elerson for One Shot Films at 206 321-0731 or prezcurtis@hotmail.com
Marie Lemelle
Platinum Star PR
(213) 276-7827
email us here