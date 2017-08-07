ComforceHealth is a Corporate Sponsor of Southeast State Associations

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ComforceHealth is now a corporate sponsor of several state associations in the Southeast, including: GHIMA, NCHIMA, SCHIMA, and LHIMA.

As part of this sponsorship, ComforceHealth has been selected to conduct a roundtable discussion at the upcoming GHIMA conference on August 7th. Robyn Stambaugh, Vice President, HIM Services & Operations, is leading a roundtable on the importance of Information Governance as a business strategy.

“The case for Information Governance (IG) in healthcare is evident; it is no longer a buzz word in the industry,” said Stambaugh. “I look forward to engaging in a roundtable discussion with my peers centered on their unique IG journey. As a student of IG, it’s a great opportunity for me to listen and learn through the facilitation of this conversation.”

ComforceHealth will also be exhibiting at GHIMA; the convention will be held at the Hilton Savannah DeSoto in Savannah, Georgia. The theme of this year’s event is, “Listening, Learning, Leveraging.” ComforceHealth industry experts will be located at booth #21 from August 6 – 7, 2017.

About ComforceHealth

ComforceHealth, a part of the ACS Group, provides business services to hospitals and healthcare systems throughout the United States. We drive innovation and create value for clients by providing health information management services that include medical coding, audit, clinical documentation, leadership, and education. Our skilled and educated resources understand HIPAA, PHI, and other healthcare industry requirements. Our operation centers are managed by subject matter experts who adhere to the highest standards of accuracy, delivery, and quality. For more information, please visit www.comforcehealth.com.

About ACS Group

ACS Group is a premier provider of IT Consulting, Engineering Consulting, Healthcare, Talent, and Workforce Management Solutions to Fortune 1000 companies globally. ACS Group conducts business through four operating brands – AIC, Analysts, ComforceHealth, and HireGenics – each with a specialized business focus. Our operating brands have provided targeted services and solutions for more than 50 years. ACS Group has grown to over $700 million in revenue with more than 12,000 employees and consultants worldwide. Recognitions include: #1 Largest Minority-Owned IT Staffing Firm in the U.S. and 8th Largest IT Staffing Firm in the U.S. (2017 SIA); Inavero’s Best of Staffing® Client Diamond Award (2017). ACS Group is a certified MBE organization, and operating brand, HireGenics, is an NMSDC Corporate Plus® member. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ACS Group has offices across the U.S., and an international presence in Canada, India, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Latin America. For more information, please visit www.acsicorp.com.

