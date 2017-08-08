ShortTrack Launches Integration with Dotloop to Simplify the Title Ordering Process
Real estate agents can now automatically place title orders thanks to a new partnership between dotloop and ShortTrack.CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShortTrack, a cloud transaction management software for real estate professionals, today announced a new integration with dotloop®, a leading platform for simplifying the real estate buying and selling process. Dotloop users will now be able to automatically create an order and securely transfer documents to their preferred title agency by adding a title agency to a loop.
ShortTrack's unique integrations with title agencies will enable those agencies, as well as dotloop's users, to save time and reduce duplicate data entry by automating the ordering process. The collaboration between dotloop and ShortTrack helps increase the security of ordering title and shorten the time to close.
"The dotloop integration provides a simple method for real estate professionals to submit new title orders with their preferred title company," said Steven Hargraves, Chief Operating Officer of ShortTrack. "In the face of increasing compliance requirements and concerns about data safety, ShortTrack provides the right mix of convenience and security."
"We are excited to work with ShortTrack to offer dotloop users the opportunity to automate the order title process,” said Austin Allison, Founder and General Manager of dotloop. “This integration ultimately helps real estate professionals get deals done better and faster.”
Chicago, Ill.-based ShortTrack is a real estate technology company dedicated to making it simple for all stakeholders to collaborate securely. ShortTrack secures the exchange of non-public personal information between title agencies and all transaction participants, keeping everyone both informed and compliant.
