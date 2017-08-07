Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys Are Giving Away 600 Stuffed Backpacks to Celebrate Grand Opening of New S. Phoenix Office

Lerner & Rowe Gives Back Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys | Phoenix Personal Injury Law Firm Lerner & Rowe Law Group | Phoenix Criminal Defense & Bankruptcy Law Firm

The Phoenix personal injury law firm of Lerner & Rowe will give away backpacks to the first 600 people to arrive at their Grand Opening Celebration August 12th.

Even small gestures can help remove obstacles that can make it hard for local youth to learn and thrive.” — Kevin Rowe