Myobuddy ambassador Dakota Rager wins 2017 Reebok CrossFit Games event
Rager continues CrossFit rankings ascent, winning grueling Amanda .45 event in Madison
Rager won the Amanda .45 event, a grueling event consisting of multiple reps of muscle ups and squat snatches, lifting 135 lbs. He is the lightest and shortest male in the individual competition this year at 5’4’’ and 169 lbs., making his commanding first place finish especially impressive.
After several events, Rager is in the top 10 as the Games continue this weekend in Madison, Wisconsin.
“We’re so proud of Dakota — he’s an incredible competitor and someone for all of us to look up to,” said Lillo Furca, CEO and founder of Myobuddy. “It’s incredible to have him on our team as a Myobuddy ambassador, all while witnessing the meteoric rise of someone competing as an individual in the CrossFit Games for the first time ever.”
Myobuddy’s newest brand ambassador Rager is a former U.S. Navy Dive Engineer and rising CrossFit star, beating out 200,000-plus men over the course of multiple rounds to win the South West regionals this year. Rager is compact and uses everything he can to give him an edge, including a powerful massager that is so strong it is used by patients with multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease.
"I really love the Myobuddy Massager and have been using it throughout my training for the Games,” Rager said. “It has the perfect combination of vibration and power and really goes deep to soothe my sore muscles and relax my tight ones after rigorous workouts. I highly recommend it for anyone who wants their muscles to feel and perform their very best.”
Rager, 25, is ranked in the top 100 worldwide and has been rising steadily since entering the CrossFit world just a few short years ago. He is just one of 40 individual men who qualified to participate in the CrossFit Games in Madison. This is his first time competing as an individual at the CrossFit Games; Rager participated several times before in the team competition as a member of CrossFit 808.
Celebrities and serious influencers in the fitness and wellness industries use the Myobuddy both pre- and post-workout. It features cutting-edge vibration therapy, heat therapy, and percussion therapy to help relax tight fascia, soothe sore muscles, and assist in deep tissue massage and trigger point release. Recently, well-known American professional volleyball player, sports announcer and model Gabrielle Reece raved about how good the Myobuddy feels in a post on Instagram.
“We’ve spent so much time and energy perfecting our massager to ensure that it delivers optimal results,” Furca added. “The testimonies are a testament to our team and to our product when we here about how we’re helping people who put their bodies in extreme situations on a regular basis.”
Fans looking to learn about the CrossFit star Rager can follow him on Instagram @ragerdakota. Visit http://Games.CrossFit.com to learn more about the CrossFit games, which will air on CBS Sports.
And learn more about Myobuddy at http://myobuddy.com.
About Myobuddy
Myobuddy Products, developers of the Myobuddy Massager Pro®, takes the lead in providing the most powerful, comfortable and user-friendly electric massage devices available on the market. Myobuddy Massager Pro’s therapeutic action is similar to well-known chiropractic and physical therapy devices, yet affordable for the home shopper. For more information, visit http://myobuddy.com.
Bob Spoerl
Myobuddy
773-453-2444
email us here